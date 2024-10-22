Walmart Begins Rollout of Same-Day Delivery of Prescription Medications

Walmart has begun rolling out same-day delivery of prescription medications.

The company launched this offering in six states and plans to expand it to 49 states by the end of 2025, Walmart said in a Tuesday (Oct. 22) press release.

This Pharmacy Delivery service is available for both new prescriptions and refills, and it is integrated with the company’s general merchandise delivery offering so that customers can get everything they need in a single order, according to the release.

“By combining Pharmacy Delivery into a single order, we’re strengthening our commitment to providing everything they need, whenever and wherever they need it,” Tom Ward, executive vice president and chief eCommerce officer, Walmart U.S., said in the release.

The service will offer most medications, will apply insurance plans to the transaction, will have licensed pharmacists verify prescription medications and will follow HIPPA-compliant measures, according to the release.

With nearly 4,600 store locations with pharmacies, Walmart will be able to deliver to more than 86% of U.S. households, the release said.

Fifty-five percent of customers surveyed by Walmart said they would like to have their prescriptions and their groceries delivered in a single order, per the release. Among “time-sensitive, busy families,” this was the most requested service.

Walmart’s Pharmacy Delivery is now live in Arkansas, Missouri, New York, Nevada, South Carolina and Wisconsin, according to the release.

The launch of this service will meet customers’ needs while also giving pharmacies more time to focus on high-touch health services, Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy at Walmart U.S., said in the release.

“Our extensive footprint across the nation combined with our deep expertise in pharmacy uniquely positions us to make a profound impact in the communities we serve,” Host said.

Walmart is looking to regain its lead over Amazon in health and wellness after Amazon pulled ahead in this space, PYMNTS reported in April.

Amazon Pharmacy said Oct. 9 that it plans to open pharmacies and offer same-day delivery of prescription medications in 20 more cities in 2025.

The company was offering same-day delivery of medications in eight cities as of Aug. 1, and the addition of the new locations will enable it to make same-day delivery of medications available to 45% of the U.S. population.