Walmart Spotlights Hispanic Culture With ‘Nuevolution’ Product Line

Walmart has introduced its “Nuevolution” line, products that “celebrate visionary creatives shaping culture.”

The new initiative was announced Monday (Sept. 16) as Hispanic Heritage Month got underway in the U.S.

“The Nuevolution Project is a collection of products that embody the evolving and never-ending vision of Hispanics shaping culture,” the retail giant said on its website. “It is a celebration of the future of Hispanic heritage.”

According to Walmart, the initiative spotlights luxury LA-based streetwear design label Wish Me Luck, founded by creative Alex Ordonez and photographer Sam Dameshek, along works by with Philadelphia-based Puerto Rican graffiti artist and ceramicist Roberto Lugo.

“As an artist coming from Philadelphia, it has always been important to me for everyday people to have access to my art,” said Lugo. “My patterns draw from art history, my Puerto Rican heritage, as well as culture today. It is great to be in fine museums and galleries, but this Walmart collection brings my art to life in a new way.”

Both collections are “capsule collections,” Walmart said, aimed at making designer pieces “accessible to everyday consumers while celebrating creativity and culture, merging fashion with purpose.” The release also notes that the Wish Me Luck line is in partnership with Complex, the youth culture and music lifestyle platform.

“The capsule represents the full scope of our lives highlighting the parents we grew up with, where we spent our free time, and the hustle mentality to be ‘Champions’ and ‘Win’ that was instilled in us,” said Ordonez and Dameshek. “With this approach, we incorporated it into the design language we practice at Wish Me Luck.”

Meanwhile, PYMNTS wrote last week about Walmart’s efforts to push back against rival Amazon in the clothing sales race by using its brick-and-mortar expertise.

The company recently launched the Walmart Style Tour, an in-person event traveling to a series of 40 or more locations across the U.S. and showcasing giveaways, a range of activities, and individualized styling tips for shoppers.

“The Walmart Style Tour is the first time we are creating this kind of experience for fashion, and we can’t wait to bring it to communities across the country at events we know our customers are already planning to attend,” said Kim Tunick, group director of brand experiences and partnerships at Walmart.

As PYMNTS wrote, Walmart is aiming to use its physical store advantage, against Amazon, which leads in retail overall. The event caters to the Click-and-Mortar™ shopper, someone whose shopping journey combines both digital and in-person experiences.