DoorDash Launches Collaboration With Rewards Platform Ibotta

Rewards platform Ibotta has launched a multiyear partnership with DoorDash.

The collaboration, announced Tuesday (Jan. 7), gives DoorDash customers access to Ibotta’s catalog of digital promotions on things like groceries, health and beauty items and home improvement products.

A DoorDash news release said the partnership also gives consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands a chance to reach customers at the 115,000-plus stores on the company’s Marketplace.

“We’re focused on meeting consumers’ expectations and helping them find more value on everyday purchases,” said Fuad Hannon, VP of new verticals at DoorDash.

“Our partnership with Ibotta brings an unmatched abundance of digital offers to consumers to help them save on groceries, essentials, gifts and more. This partnership enables CPG brands to meet consumers during timely and relevant points of purchase.”

The news release said Ibotta-provided offers are expected to go live across DoorDash’s Marketplace later in the year.

The partnership comes at a time when retailers are being challenged to keep post-holiday consumer momentum alive at registers, especially at brick-and-mortar stores, as PYMNTS wrote last month.

Research from the PYMNTS Intelligence report “2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: U.S. Edition,” created in collaboration with Visa Acceptance Solutions, showed that about a third of United States consumers are Click-and-Mortar™ shoppers, opting for experiences that work convenient digital features into the in-store shopping journey.

Drilling down somewhat, the study found that nearly 1 in 5 American consumers prefer to shop in stores with the assistance of digital technologies, and 11% would rather make purchases online for in-store pickup. And 75% of shoppers said that they want to be able to use their preferred payment methods in the store.

To further illustrate the appeal of the tactile commerce experience, Visa said in its post-holiday retail report that amid a 4.8% increase in overall holiday shopping, 77% of holiday payment volume happened at brick-and-mortar stores “versus 23% online, showing the in-store experience remains important for the consumer.”

The Visa report showed that in-store spending climbed 4.1% compared the prior year, accelerating from 2023 year-over-year gains of 1.6%.

Meanwhile, PYMNTS wrote last month about another DoorDash partnership, this one with David’s Bridal.

“This ongoing cultural shift in how consumers approach online shopping is transforming the way shoppers approach goods that were traditionally considered high-touch or required a physical experience,” that report said.

“Consumers now expect online availability and delivery for nearly every product category, with the ability to have a wedding dress ‘DoorDashed’ only signifying how deeply digital commerce has integrated into even the most personal and high-stakes consumer decisions.”