Security & Fraud

Microsoft Sues North Korean Firm For Cybertheft

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Microsoft Sues North Korean Firm For Cybertheft

Microsoft is suing a mysterious North Korean hacking group called Thallium for allegedly stealing sensitive information, according to reports.

The suit targets two unnamed people who Microsoft claims work for Thallium. Microsoft alleges that those individuals engaged in a cybertheft operation that targeted high-value computer networks.

The hacking reportedly targeted groups and networks that contained information on nuclear proliferation and human rights.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed on Dec. 18 and was unveiled last week, Microsoft says Thallium has been active since 2010, and that the hacking group poses a threat “today and into the future.”

The complaint says Thallium allegedly used a technique called “spearphishing,” which means they sought to gain information from parties via emails that looked like legitimate Gmail, Hotmail or Yahoo accounts.

Hackers may have also used information from targets’ social media pages to make their fake emails look particularly convincing. In addition, they asked for login information from targets, claiming that suspicious activity had been found on their accounts.

Targets were selected because of their proximity to certain organizations, businesses or the government. After gaining access to the users’ information, hackers might have looked at contact lists, calendar appointments and other information stored in Microsoft users’ accounts.

There were also incidents of malware being used, identified in the complaint under the names ‘BabyShark’ and ‘KimJongRAT,’ which compromised users’ systems and were used to steal data. The malware was distributed via links that looked to be legitimate.

In the complaint, Microsoft is asking companies that host websites for Thallium to hand over control of the sites, and they want to be paid for damages in an amount to be determined after a trial.

While the precise location of the hackers is unknown, the complaint says they are generally believed to operate in North Korea based on information obtained from the security community.

——————————–

Latest Insights:

Our data and analytics team has developed a number of creative methodologies and frameworks that measure and benchmark the innovation that’s reshaping the payments and commerce ecosystem. The Key To Optimizing Merchant Services Study, a PYMNTS collaboration with Endava, examines merchants services providers’ (MSPs) current and future strategies for innovating value-added services. It is based on a survey of executives at more than 200 MSPs, including acquirers, independent sales organizations, payment gateways and payment facilitators.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

google-watchlist-movies-tv-search google-watchlist-movies-tv-search
9.2K
Google

Google Search Debuts ‘Watchlist’ For TV, Movie Tracking

Russian Central Bank, Elizaveta Danilova, financial stability department, B2B, business debt, commercial banks Russian Central Bank, Elizaveta Danilova, financial stability department, B2B, business debt, commercial banks
5.6K
B2B Payments

Russian Central Bank Developing Business Debt-Risk Prevention Strategy

Samsung, Bixby, Neon, artificial intelligence, AI, CES, artificial human Samsung, Bixby, Neon, artificial intelligence, AI, CES, artificial human
4.3K
Artificial Intelligence

Samsung To Launch ‘Artificial Human’ Called Neon

monzo-investment-digital-banking monzo-investment-digital-banking
3.1K
Digital Banking

Monzo’s Cash Burn Sets Stage For Big Capital Raise In 2020

2.1K
News

PayPal Deepens LATAM Reach With Mercado Libre Integration

Christmas diamond gifts Christmas diamond gifts
2.1K
Retail

Going Truly Over The Top For Christmas

Japan, JCB, partnership, Keychain, Keychain Core, Singapore, Blockchain, B2B, Japan, JCB, partnership, Keychain, Keychain Core, Singapore, Blockchain, B2B,
2.1K
B2B Payments

Japan’s B2B Payments Firm JCB Partners With Keychain For Blockchain 

2.0K
Security & Fraud

Wyze Smart Device Co Leaks 2.4M Customers’ Data

1.9K
eCommerce

PayPal Deepens LATAM Reach With MercadoLibre Integration

Bitcoin Daily, United Nations, blockchain, twitch, stablecoin, menacash, blockchain school, Africa Blockchain Institute, , Bitcoin Daily, United Nations, blockchain, twitch, stablecoin, menacash, blockchain school, Africa Blockchain Institute, ,
1.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: UN Secretary-General Urges Blockchain Adoption; Africa Blockchain Institute To Open School In Rwanda In 2020

business-loans-capital-investment-down business-loans-capital-investment-down
1.7K
Loans

US Bank Business Loans Stalled In Latter Half Of 2019

ACH cross border ACH cross border
1.5K
Faster Payments

A Faster Payments Fix For School Invoice Woes

1.5K
B2B Payments

Closing The Bank/Middle Market Commercial Card Gap

holiday sales, retail, eCommerce, returns, records,physical stores holiday sales, retail, eCommerce, returns, records,physical stores
1.4K
Retail

Record Holiday Sales Trigger Record $100B Returns

grab-singtel-singapore-digital-banking-consortium grab-singtel-singapore-digital-banking-consortium
1.3K
Digital Banking

Singtel, Grab Team Up To Launch Digital Bank In Singapore