Buy, Build or Partner? How to Ease B2B Payments Friction

Businesses are looking to streamline payments by embedding them directly into their existing platforms, Boost Payment Solutions Chief Revenue Officer Seth Goodman writes in a new PYMNTS eBook, “The New Value Equation: 11 Financial Services Leaders Share Their Vision for 2025.”

Heading into 2025, companies are asking how they can better prepare for the future of payments, and the answers lie in flexible, integrated solutions that remove uncertainty and minimize risk. As the B2B payments landscape continues to evolve, Boost remains committed to helping businesses not only adapt but thrive in this dynamic environment.

As businesses navigate an increasingly complex payment landscape, many are feeling the pressure to simplify their B2B payment processes. Today’s companies are seeking integrated solutions that allow them to process payments within the systems they already use, especially those who depend on vertical-specific software. Efficiency, speed and security are top priorities, but payment friction — whether from delays, difficulties with manual processing or growing concerns about fraud — remains a significant pain point. This friction is magnified as digital transformation accelerates, forcing businesses to adapt to the new realities of managing their financial operations in real time.

In response to these needs, businesses are looking to streamline payments by embedding them directly into their existing platforms. At Boost, we’re making it a priority to help third parties integrate payments seamlessly into their systems. Our payments-as-a-service (PaaS) model allows them to simplify and optimize payment processes through solutions like Boost Intercept and Dynamic Boost. By offering our PaaS solution as a B2B straight-through processing (STP) gateway, we’re enabling businesses to tackle these challenges head-on, improving efficiency and reducing friction in complex transactions.

Additionally, as businesses grapple with the “Buy, build or partner?” dilemma, many are recognizing that partnership is the best path forward to stay competitive. They are increasingly looking to trusted partners who can provide scalable technology to support their needs. Boost has responded to this trend by expanding our partnerships, including a recent collaboration with American Express, to extend access to our STP technology. By simplifying virtual card transactions, we are helping suppliers and buyers alike to streamline their payment workflows and unlock new revenue opportunities.

Global expansion has also added another layer of complexity to B2B payments. As companies scale, managing cross-border transactions becomes a critical issue. The demand for more affordable, efficient and seamless global payment solutions is greater than ever. To address this, Boost recently introduced Boost 100XB, allowing businesses to pay international suppliers with their existing commercial cards. This not only makes it easier for companies to navigate the global payment landscape, but it also enables financial institutions to easily upgrade their existing domestic commercial card programs with the ability to affordably make payments around the world.

At Boost Payment Solutions, our focus has always been on continuous innovation. As technology evolves, so do these challenges, requiring us to constantly adapt and innovate. Our goal is to ensure that our platform is nimble enough to quickly address any uncertainties as they arise. Part of that strategy is embracing technical advancements like artificial intelligence (AI) to further protect and empower our clients, ensuring that their transactions are not only secure but also efficient and future-proof. Boost is committed to being a trusted partner in driving growth and success in an ever-evolving business landscape.