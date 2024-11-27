How Simplifying Transactions Can Translate Into Meaningful Customer Interactions

Simplifying payments can strengthen client relationships and grow customers, Ingo Payments Chief Innovation Officer Joseph Akintolayo writes in a new PYMNTS eBook, “The New Value Equation: 11 Financial Services Leaders Share Their Vision for 2025.”

As we move toward 2025, the businesses that thrive will be those that simplify payments, offer real-time solutions and build value-driven, account-based relationships to attract, retain and grow their customer base. At Ingo Payments, we’re not just envisioning this future — we’re building it by helping our clients drive revenue through seamless financial experiences and agile payment solutions.

Our Vision: Transforming Transactions Into Valuable Relationships

As the payments landscape continues to evolve, more opportunities are emerging to turn simple transactions into meaningful customer interactions. At Ingo Payments, we use our embedded finance platform — the Modern Money Stack and its underlying Money Mobility solutions — to create feature-rich, account-based experiences that benefit account issuers and holders.

The Modern Money Stack: Seamless Account Issuance and Flexible Money Mobility

At the core of our strategy is the Modern Money Stack, which simplifies the movement of money into and out of issued accounts or cards. This platform provides a seamless way for businesses and customers to deposit funds (money in) and access funds (money out), enhancing flexibility and control over financial transactions.

By consolidating issuing and payment operations into a single platform, the Modern Money Stack reduces the need for multiple vendors and minimizes risks associated with managing various third-party providers. For example, businesses can offer solutions like digital wallets, instant payouts and card issuance more efficiently, leading to enhanced customer retention and increased transaction volume.

By supporting a variety of payment methods — such as ACH transfers, push to card, real-time payments, digital wallets and checks — Ingo provides customers with choices on how they move money into and out of their accounts or cards. This money mobility ensures that customers can transact in the way that best suits their needs without businesses having to manage the complexity of multiple endpoints.

Agility Through a Unified Platform

With Money Mobility integrated into the Modern Money Stack, businesses gain unmatched agility. A single API manages multiple payment options for both money in and money out, enabling businesses to quickly scale, enter new markets and launch new products without the challenges of integrating and managing disparate systems.

This agility is crucial in a changing market where customer needs and regulatory requirements evolve constantly. Our platform is designed to integrate with existing systems, minimizing disruptions and reducing implementation time. By simplifying the integration process, we help businesses overcome the hurdles of modernization, ensuring a smooth transition to a more agile payments infrastructure.

Security and Compliance: Safeguarding Relationships and Revenue

At the core of our Modern Money Stack lies a commitment to security and compliance. We integrate transactional risk management, including comprehensive fraud screening, account verification, risk underwriting and a zero-fraud liability guarantee to ensure transactions are safe.

Navigating the complexities of regulatory compliance can be challenging, but we help businesses stay ahead of evolving rules, minimizing the risk of penalties and reputational damage. By placing security and compliance at the forefront, we build lasting trust with customers and protect the relationships and revenue streams that drive long-term success.

At Ingo Payments, our strategies are centered on helping businesses get, keep and grow customers while driving revenue in 2025 and beyond.