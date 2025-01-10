2025 Isn’t Just Another New Year

Just as 2024 delivered more than originally advertised, we now stand at the midpoint of a transformative decade in which the digital economy continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace. In this insightful eBook, PYMNTS.com CEO Karen Webster presents a compelling analysis of five not-so-obvious trends that are poised to reshape the digital landscape in 2025 and beyond.

Drawing from extensive research, including data from 129 PYMNTS Intelligence studies and insights from a quarter of a million consumers and executives, Webster offers a unique perspective on the future of payments and the digital economy. Her analysis is further enriched by countless conversations with innovative business leaders at the forefront of digital transformation.

This eBook delves into the emergence of the orchestration economy, the critical convergence of identity and payments, the rise of challenger banks with a focus on Walmart’s One, the transformative power of ultra-efficient logistics and the delicate balance between innovation and regulation in the post-2024 political landscape.

Whether you’re a business leader, entrepreneur or industry observer, this eBook provides a roadmap for navigating the complex and rapidly changing digital economy. Webster’s analysis goes beyond surface-level trends, offering a nuanced understanding of the forces that will drive innovation and shape business strategies in the years to come.

Prepare to challenge your assumptions and gain a fresh perspective on the future of the digital economy as we explore these five transformative trends that are hiding in plain sight.