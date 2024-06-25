Bluevine and Mastercard Partner on Small Business Credit Card

Bluevine launched a Mastercard-powered small business credit card that provides 1.5% cash back on all business purchases, merchant discounts and a range of business tools.

The Bluevine Business Cashback Mastercard integrates with other elements of Bluevine’s banking platform for startups and small businesses, allowing cardholders to access both their card and their Bluevine Business Checking account from a single dashboard, the company said in a Tuesday (June 25) press release.

“Bluevine worked closely with Mastercard to introduce a card that is truly intended for the needs of small businesses, along with all of the perks and benefits that can help them save, earn and grow,” Aditya Narula, senior vice president and general manager of lending and credit at Bluevine, said in the release.

The new card is designed to provide an alternative to business credit cards and corporate expense cards that are designed for large companies, and to personal cards that can make it difficult for small business owners to manage expenses and forecast their financials, Narula said in the release.

The Bluevine Business Cashback Mastercard helps small businesses build and monitor their business credit score, safeguard their business against identity theft and other forms of fraud, deploy employee cards with customizable spending limits, and access benefits, services and discounts, according to the release.

“We’re delighted to be working with Bluevine to enhance access to working capital through the Bluevine Business Cashback Mastercard and provide vital resources like our Digital Doors toolkit and other tools to enhance operational efficiency and accelerate growth in the digital economy,” Ginger Siegel, North America small business lead for Mastercard, said in the release.

Operational transparency into spend can revolutionize the way businesses manage their finances as well as optimize their financial workflows and payments, Bluevine Chief Product Officer Herman Man told PYMNTS in an interview posted in August.

“The need for expense management to understand the spend, to understand how it maps back to policies and budget, is fundamental and really rudimentary,” Man said.

Bluevine reported in December that it surpassed $1 billion in managed deposits by its small business banking customers, an achievement the company attributed to the popularity of its Bluevine Business Checking offering.

