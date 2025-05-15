Shein Lowers Prices Following US-China Trade War Truce

Shein cut prices for customers in the United States after Washington temporarily lowered tariffs on Chinese imports.

“We’ve lowered our prices across a wide range of styles, which means more big savings on summer deals!” the fast-fashion retailer said in a statement Wednesday (May 15) on its website.

Below the message, the company included a guide to tariffs and how they relate to Shein’s business, saying shoppers “don’t need to worry about paying anything extra after checking out.”

“Any outside information claiming you have to pay tariffs separately for your Shein items is false,” the company said. “Shein remains 100% committed to simple, affordable and all-in pricing.”

Shein and rival Temu found themselves scrambling last month when the U.S. imposed new tariffs on products from China. Shein increased prices on goods headed for U.S. consumers, while Temu added an import charge at checkout.

Meanwhile, Shein’s hotly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) remains in limbo due to the tariffs, the Financial Times reported earlier this month.

“Internally, we are all focused on figuring out how to deal with the tariff situation at the moment,” a company executive said, per the report. “Before we have clarity on that, no one can even start to think about the IPO.”

Earlier this week, the U.S. and China reached an agreement to reduce tariffs on most Chinese imports from 145% to 30% for 90 days while also lowering the tariffs on low-value packages from 120% to 54%.

Now, Shein and Temu are likely to resume sending bulk shipments to the U.S., despite a 30% tariff that remains in place. Shein has also begun expanding its supply chain, constructing manufacturing facilities outside of China to avoid new tariffs.

In related news, the tariffs caused U.S. smartphone shipments to jump 30% in March as manufacturers raced to bring new inventory to the country before the levies went into effect. The rise in shipments increased U.S. inventories by 51% compared to March 2024.

“The new tariffs also drove a shift in the country of origin of these smartphone shipments, with India’s share of U.S.-bound shipments rising from 16% in the first quarter of 2024 to 26% in the first quarter of 2025,” PYMNTS wrote Wednesday (May 14).

Three major smartphone manufacturers — Apple, Samsung and Motorola — increased their shipments from India, per the release.



