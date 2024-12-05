DigiFi Adds ValidiFI’s Credit Risk Solutions to Automated Digital Lending Platform

ValidiFI and DigiFi have partnered to provide lenders with automated, streamlined credit decisioning.

In a new strategic integration, ValidiFI’s credit risk solutions will be added to DigiFi’s automated digital lending platform, the companies said in a Wednesday (Dec. 4) press release.

“We are excited to add ValidiFI as a valuable partner to our platform,” DigiFi CEO and Co-Founder Joshua Jersey said in the release. “With this addition, our clients will gain access to credit risk solutions that provide a comprehensive view of creditworthiness, enabling more predictive, automated decisions.”

The DigiFi platform streamlines the lending journey from application through funding, and DigiFi-enabled lenders have processed over $100 billion in loan applications, according to the release.

ValidiFI’s predictive bank account and payment intelligence helps validate bank accounts, detect fraud and assess credit risk, per the release.

The newly announced integration will include ValidiFI’s vIndex, vAccount, vAccount Plus, vFraud and vCredit solutions that will help DigiFi’s clients make lending decisions, reduce friction in the lending process and enhance fraud prevention, the release said.

“By integrating ValidiFI’s data intelligence solutions, DigiFi clients can unlock higher conversion rates, improve operational efficiency and make smarter lending decisions with confidence,” ValidiFI CEO John Gordon said in the release.

This news comes on the heels of two other partnerships announced by ValidiFI.

On Nov. 20, the company said it teamed up with fuel/convenience retail tech company PDI Technologies to add ValidiFI’s real-time bank account validation for the consumer enrollment process to PDI Technologies’ payments solutions.

“Selecting ValidiFI as the preferred provider for bank account validation empowers consumers to choose how they enroll their bank account — using their online banking credentials or manually entering bank account information,” ValidiFI said at the time in a press release. “The collaboration increases instant consumer approvals, strengthens fraud detection, and empowers more informed risk decisions through validating bank accounts and assessing behavior.”

On Oct. 28, ValidiFI teamed up with J.P. Morgan Payments to give businesses greater security and confidence in validating bank accounts and conducting transactions. By integrating J.P. Morgan Payments’ validation services into its network, ValidiFI can provide customers with expanded coverage and bank account insights.