DXC and ServiceNow Team to Launch AI ‘Center of Excellence’

Technology service provider DXC Technology expanded its partnership with business-focused artificial intelligence platform ServiceNow.

The collaboration hinges on the creation of the companies’ new Center of Excellence, combining DXC’s industry and implementation expertise with ServiceNow’s generative AI solutions, to streamline AI adoption for customers, according to a Thursday (Nov. 21) press release.

“Customers are looking to transform their businesses with AI, and, along with ServiceNow, we have the expertise to unlock high-impact use cases of AI at scale,” DXC Executive Vice President Howard Boville said in the release. “Our clients need to ensure that their AI technologies adhere to the highest standards of data privacy, governance and compliance. DXC is a trusted partner that understands the depth of the challenges and opportunities clients need to thrive.”

The Center of Excellence combines the consulting, engineering and secure enterprise services of DXC’s AI Impact with ServiceNow’s generative AI solution, Now Assist, according to the release. DXC AI consultants guide joint customers.

For example, DXC added Now Assist to its service delivery platform to improve the incident management process and drive outcomes with AI for more than 500 clients. This has helped streamline IT operations, increase efficiency and enhance the customer experience, saving nearly 10,000 hours monthly in the process, the release said.

The partnership is happening as companies turn to generative AI to handle medium-complexity tasks, like financial reporting, data visualizations and forecasting.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Most CFOs See Limited ROI From GenAI, but Boost Its Investment” found that 60% of chief financial officers (CFOs) reported their firms use generative AI for these tasks, marking a change from earlier in the year, when many companies used AI for more routine functions, like invoice processing or basic data entry.

The share of firms using AI for medium-impact functions climbed from 35% in March to 45% in June, which shows companies are going beyond basic applications and beginning to employ AI more strategically, reflecting more confidence in the technology’s potential to provide value other than simple task automation.

However, only 13% of CFOs said they are seeing “very positive” ROI, down from 27% in March, according to the report.

“Additionally, 65% of CFOs cite limited ROI as a drawback to implementing AI across their organizations,” the report said. “This decline in ROI sentiment suggests that while CFOs recognize the technology’s potential, they are still grappling with its full impact on their bottom lines.

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.