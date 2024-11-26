Mollie and PayPal Partner on Payment Solutions for Marketplace Platforms

Mollie and PayPal have teamed up to deliver payment solutions for marketplace platforms in the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom.

With their new strategic collaboration, Mollie will include PayPal as one of the payment options it offers to these marketplaces, the companies said in a Tuesday (Nov. 26) press release.

“By collaborating with PayPal, we are advancing our mission to simplify payments for platforms,” Paul van der Boor, group product manager for partnerships at Mollie, said in the release. “Marketplaces can now offer PayPal to their customers without requiring a separate PayPal integration and re-onboarding all of their sellers. Instead, they can outsource all technical complexity and operational workload to Mollie.”

Mollie’s offerings include Mollie Connect, a solution that enables software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms and marketplaces to accept and monetize payments, onboard users and manage funds, according to the company’s website.

The company’s managed support and onboarding allows platforms to reduce operational costs and technical burden, and focus on growth, per the press release.

Marketplaces account for a growing share of eCommerce and are delivering innovation, Guillaume Démier, senior director partnerships Europe at PayPal, said in the release.

“The combination of Mollie’s strengths and PayPal’s seamless and secure consumer experiences is well suited for the marketplace segment,” Démier said. “We are already seeing high demand and we expect to see continued strength from the collaboration.”

In an earlier collaboration announced by Mollie, the company said in July that it partnered with JTL-Software to integrate Mollie’s payment services into JTL-Software’s eCommerce solutions to provide both online and offline payment solutions, including the ability to process transaction directly in the JTL enterprise resource planning system.

Also in July, Mollie partnered with buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Riverty to offer a 30-day invoicing solution to Mollie customers. With this solution, Mollie customers in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Austria can offer end users the option to pay later, with a payment period of up to 30 days.

In May, the company enhanced its in-person payments offering by adding a solution called Mollie Terminal. Mollie launched this product in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, with plans to expand it to other European markets.