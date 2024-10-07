NCR Atleos Adds CoreFirst Bank to ATM Network

Self-service banking provider NCR Atleos has launched a partnership with Kansas-based CoreFirst Bank & Trust.

The collaboration is designed to provide “wider, more convenient access to everyday banking” to CoreFirst customers, according to a Monday (Oct. 7) press release.

CoreFirst was seeking “an efficient way to allow customers to conduct transactions at convenient retail locations in the communities CoreFirst serves today and across the United States,” the companies said in a news release.

“By joining Atleos’ Allpoint Network, CoreFirst Bank & Trust will quickly and easily provide surcharge-free access to over 40,000 ATMs in trusted retail locations across the country where customers already live and shop and accept cash deposits at more than 3,000 locations in the network including sites within Kansas,” the release added.

The new partnership follows Atleos’ recent expansion of its relationship with banking app Chime, which involved Atleos branding ATMs at 4,000 Walgreens stores with the Chime brand to boost customer awareness.

These collaborations are taking place as consumers’ relationships with ATMs are evolving, as PYMNTS wrote earlier this year.

For millions of people, “ATMs are changing to become more interactive and take on different tasks than simply producing paper currency. Most estimates put the number of ATMs still in use at around 450,000 after peaking at 470,000 pre-pandemic,” that report said.

In addition, ATMs are appearing more and more in nontraditional settings — boutique retail stores, restaurants and doctor’s offices, and “performing different services in the connected economy,” PYMNTS wrote.

“For example, NCR Atelos … is positioning its machines as a full-service location that can allow deposits, cash recycling and access to account information. By making cash more convenient, it says, branch employees can be more productive and customer-centric.”

And cash remains important to consumers, as noted here last month, with data from the U.S. Federal Reserve finding that overall cash usage has remained stable. That’s in keeping with PYMNTS Intelligence data which shows that a truly cashless society could be a long time off, as only 19% of consumers say they carry no cash at all.

“In a sign of how digital wallets and other tech-enabled payment methods are taking root, the Fed estimated that consumers used mobile apps for 50% of person-to-person payments, continuing a widespread consumer transition away from paper-based payments,” PYMNTS wrote last month.

The central bank also said that more than 90% of consumers plan to use cash as a method of payment or store of value.