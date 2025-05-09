Consumers Spend Nearly $2,000 Per Month Using ‘Top of Wallet’ Credit Cards, Study Finds

Nearly 8 in 10 U.S. consumers with credit cards have multiple cards. For issuers, this makes “top of wallet” status — being a consumer’s favorite way to pay — crucial to their bottom lines. Shoppers spend an average of nearly $2,000 each month on their preferred card. This compares to just above $1,200 for their second-choice cards and more than $900 for those in third place.

Surprisingly, the top-of-wallet dynamic strengthens when consumers own three or more cards. These shoppers concentrate their spending on one primary card rather than spreading it out more evenly, especially for their routine purchases.

Younger consumers show especially strong interest in having greater control over their spending and payments. For example, nearly half of Generation Z cardholders say they would use their primary card more often if they could choose from several payment options when they are at the checkout.

“The Credit Economy: Top-of-Wallet Credit Cards,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and i2c collaboration, examines consumer preferences and behavior in selecting and using their primary credit cards. It draws on insights from a survey of 2,275 United States consumers conducted from March 4, 2025, to March 31, 2025.

Inside “The Credit Economy: Top-of-Wallet Credit Cards”:

Learn why top-of-wallet status is a crucial factor for card issuers

Discover average monthly balances and credit limit utilization across different consumer age groups

Understand how income levels impact credit card ownership

Uncover the surprising dynamics of card use among users with three or more cards

Learn which consumers use their primary cards most frequently for everyday needs

Grasp the key features that drive consumers to choose a top-of-wallet card

