Shopify Integrates With Onfleet’s Last-Mile Delivery Management Platform

Online orders from Shopify’s internet infrastructure for commerce can now be integrated with Onfleet’s last-mile delivery management software platform.

With this integration, Onfleet delivery tasks are automatically created from Shopify fulfillment orders, giving Shopify users visibility into real-time delivery status “from click to doorstep,” Onfleet said in a Monday (Aug. 26) press release.

The integration is available to Onfleet customers who use Shopify, Shopify customers who offer delivery, and businesses looking to offer these services, according to the release. The integration can be found in Onfleet’s Integrations Marketplace.

“[O]ur partnership is a strategic fit because it helps bridge the gap between order and delivery fulfillment,” Chris Garrison, director of enterprise sales and strategic partnerships at Onfleet, said in the release. “Our customers appreciate the ease of integrations and open API we offer to improve their business processes.”

Onfleet’s software helps businesses route and dispatch efficiently, collect proof of delivery, access last-mile analytics, and provide a branded customer experience that includes real-time tracking and notifications, per the release.

The company unveiled its Integrations Marketplace in August 2023, saying that this hub of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) integrations is designed to enhance efficiency and convenience in last-mile delivery management and to offer extended functionality and interoperability across the company’s platform.

“The supply chain industry comprises multiple interconnected components, and ensuring compatibility of the screws (integrations) utilized throughout the process significantly enhances overall efficiency and delivery performance,” James Li, who was senior technology partners lead at Onfleet at the time, said in an Aug. 28, 2023, press release.

With its last-mile delivery management software platform, Onfleet aims to provide a good experience for everyone involved in last-mile delivery — customers, delivery drivers and dispatchers — and to help companies meet the increasing expectations consumers have around delivery, Khaled Naim, CEO and co-founder of Onfleet, told PYMNTS in an interview posted in June 2022.

“You can’t go wrong by providing faster, cheaper deliveries to your customers, right?” Naim said. “Amazon figured this out a long time ago, and we exist to help the rest of the world kind of keep up with that.”

