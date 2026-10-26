Mastercard and MrBeast Team Up on Cards for Creators

Mastercard has launched a creator-focused partnership with YouTube superstar MrBeast.

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This effort will see Mastercard and MrBeast’s Beast Industries collaborate on new consumer and creator co-brand card programs, experiences and tools, the companies announced Monday (Oct. 26), with the goal of helping “creators and the next generation turn ideas into opportunity and build stronger financial futures on their own terms.”

Mastercard said the partnership is part of its commitment to “connect and protect” 500 million people and small businesses on their pathways to financial health by the end of the decade.

“The next generation is shaping culture and creating new forms of commerce at the same time,” said Jill Kramer, chief marketing and communications officer, Mastercard. “Through our work with Beast Industries, we’re meeting people where they are, bringing culture and commerce closer together, and opening new pathways from ideas and influence to meaningful economic opportunity.”

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The release also noted that today’s creators are “also founders,” hiring employees, debuting products and connecting with customers around the globe. Mastercard said the combination of its payments network, digital capabilities and loyalty expertise with Beast Industries’ creator ecosystem, can help creators manage and scale their work, “turning reach into resilient businesses and momentum into longer-term financial opportunity.”

MrBeast—whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson—has in recent years been expanding beyond its content-creation roots into the world of financial services.

In 2024, Donaldson teamed with MoneyLion on a competition series on Prime Video called “Beast Games,” and last fall filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to trademark “MrBeast Financial.” That application sought trademarks for a mobile app, online banking services and software-as-a-service services, PYMNTS reported.

In February, Beast Industries announced it had acquired FinTech Step, a company focused on financial literacy and money management.

Meanwhile, PYMNTS wrote last week about some of the funding challenges facing small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

“Traditional business lending is largely backward-looking. Credit scores, bank statements, tax returns and financial statements help lenders establish whether borrowers have historically generated enough cash to repay their obligations,” the report said. “Those records remain essential, but they can offer an incomplete picture of businesses whose working capital is tied up in physical goods.

Research from PYMNTS Intelligence found that half of SMBs rely on day-to-day sales proceeds or cash already in the bank to stay, with just 44% reporting access to financing and working-capital solutions.