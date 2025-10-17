YouTube Star MrBeast Seeks Trademark for Financial Services

MrBeast may be preparing to lend his name to a range of financial services.

The YouTube star, whose real name is James Donaldson, filed an application to trademark “MrBeast Financial.”

Filed Monday (Oct. 13) with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the application seeks the trademark for a mobile app, online banking services and software-as-a-service services, each of which includes a range of financial services.

Rolling Stone flagged the application in a Thursday (Oct. 16) report, saying Donaldson has 446 million followers on one YouTube channel alone and produces stunt videos with titles like “I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive.”

Donaldson’s other businesses include a burger brand, a chocolate company and lunch kits, according to the report.

MoneyLion announced in December 2024 that it partnered with MrBeast to showcase its efforts to help people manage their finances and build smarter money habits.

The collaboration includes a competition series on Prime Video called “Beast Games,” which includes behind-the-scenes looks at contestants’ personal financial stories, and a $4.2 million at-home sweepstakes called the MoneyLion Beast Games Giveaway.

“Watching people win is great, and we wanted to give everyone at home a shot too,” MoneyLion Chief Product Officer Tim Hong said at the time in a press release. “With the MoneyLion Beast Games Giveaway, you get a chance to win big while at the same time using everything MoneyLion has to offer to make smarter financial decisions and have fun while doing it.”

In January, it was reported that Donaldson joined a group of investors in a bid to acquire TikTok. Donaldson, who at the time was the third most popular on that video-sharing platform, posted a message as MrBeast on social platform X saying, “Okay fine, I’ll buy TikTok so it doesn’t get banned.” CNN reported at the time that Donaldson’s attorney said he was serious.

PYMNTS reported in 2023 that the virtual restaurant chain MrBeast Burger tapped tech provider Mavi.io to enable in-car payments.

Stephanie Sollers, who was CEO of the burger chain’s parent company Virtual Dining Concepts, said at the time in a statement: “With OnMyWay Commerce, we now have the perfect digital billboard to market our MrBeast Burger brand to any customer, whether they’re loyal MrBeast fans or just hungry drivers looking for fast, delicious food on the go.”