Geoff Seeley, former Airbnb marketing official, is now working with payment company Afterpay as its global marketing leader.

Seeley has over 25 years of experience in marketing and worked with Airbnb on its Homes business, where he had responsibilities in things like regional brand marketing, product marketing, global media, brand partnerships, marketing analytics and research.

Before that, he worked on digital transformation at Pearson, the world’s biggest education company, and he also worked in marketing at Unilever, Ogilvy and Dentsu Aegis.

Before all of that, he received an undergraduate degree from University College London.

Seeley said he is happy to be with Afterpay because it is the primary way millennials and younger people pay for everything from fashion to beauty and lifestyle items, along with its numerous partnerships around the world with other companies.

Afterpay co-founder and U.S. chief executive officer Nick Molnar said he was happy they’d been able to establish the company as a leader in “Buy Now, Pay Later” services, where users are able to pay in increments for services and products they buy up front. Molnar said Seeley’s global leadership experience would be an asset to them.

Afterpay’s thriving success has been due in part to the younger generations’ skepticism of credit cards and similar services, looking for other ways. They’re also looking for mobile solutions, which Afterpay was in position to provide.

In the fashion industry, consumers are buying clothing, cosmetics and shoes using Buy Now, Pay Later services, particularly for those which are more luxurious or expensive. Air Jordans were a big seller, and cosmetics and clothing represented big sales for Afterpay over the last holiday season.

Afterpay, along with rivals like Klarna and others, has been trying to change the fashion industry, breaking down the walls of expensive purchases traditionally off-limits to customers without excess finances to spend.