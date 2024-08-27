Report: General Motors Hires Apple Veteran Tim Twerdahl

General Motors (GM) has reportedly hired former Apple leader Tim Twerdahl as vice president of product management for the automaker’s software services group.

Twerdahl will report to GM’s senior vice president of software and services product management, Baris Cetinok, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Aug. 27), citing unnamed sources.

General Motors did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

The automaker has previously added some other leaders who were with Apple in the past, according to the report. These executives include David Richardson, who oversees the engineering side of GM’s software and services group, and Achim Pantfoerder.

GM has been adding talent from Silicon Valley tech companies to support its efforts in software services, self-driving vehicles and battery-electric cars, in a bid to compete with rivals like Tesla and China’s automakers. The company has also been adding to its staff to manage the complexity of electric vehicles, connectivity and other digital features, per the report.

This report comes about a week after it was reported that General Motors laid off over 1,000 salaried employees in its software and services division as part of an effort to streamline the business unit.

A GM spokesperson told CNBC, according to an Aug. 19 report: “As we build GM’s future, we must simplify for speed and excellence, make bold choices, and prioritize the investments that will have the greatest impact. As a result, we’re reducing certain teams within the Software and Services organization. We are grateful to those who helped establish a strong foundation that positions GM to lead moving forward.”

The automaker highlighted its gains in the electric vehicle (EV) market during its July 23 earnings call.

During the second quarter, GM reported 40% year-over-year growth in U.S. EV deliveries, outpacing the industry’s 11% increase. The automaker also said it is scaling production of some EV models and preparing for upcoming launches of others.

Despite market adjustments, GM remains focused on sustainable growth and profitability in the EV sector, supported by strategic partnerships and advancements in battery technology, PYMNTS reported in July.

On the connectivity front, the automaker said in March that it stopped sharing connected car data with brokers. This move followed a consumer outcry over GM’s data sharing.