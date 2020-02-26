Restaurant innovation

Qdoba, Paytronix Team To Bolster Customer Experience

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
QDOBA is updating its app via Paytronix.

Qdoba Mexican Eats is launching its long-standing rewards program with a new platform, Paytronix Systems, the eatery announced this week in an emailed press release.

The program will aim to help Qdoba understand guest patterns and help tailor its programs to specific guests as individuals.

Migrating to Paytronix allowed Qdoba to integrate its already loyal customers, along with a new mobile-branded phone app and its Olo-powered online ordering service, all in one place.

Qdoba guests have been known to engage the company by way of mobile apps over other methods, according to the company, so the eatery wanted to make sure its digital branding and mobile experience were first-rate.

The new app will keep it quick and easy for customers to order via mobile means, the company says. The app will also aid the company in streamlining its lunch and dinner business.

Jill Adams, vice president of marketing with Qdoba, said the new options for customers, combined with efficiency for the company, made the endeavor a worthwhile one.

Qdoba will also be working with the Paytronix Data Insights service with its new partnership. That service will allow the chain to access a new level of information via data processing and analytics from the Paytronix model. A press release states Paytronix will look at transaction data to “better know its guests,” and develop “one-to-one marketing strategies that deliver content and offers that are relevant to the individual guest.”

Paytronix Founder and CEO Andrew Robbins said there would be artificial intelligence used in those processes, to analyze customer interactions. The AI capabilities will include predictive algorithms and will analyze customer orders in the present and the past, to see how those users are likely to behave in the future.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The coronavirus' impact on businesses has not yielded. The coronavirus' impact on businesses has not yielded.
3.9K
International

Fates Of Millions Of Chinese SMBs Await Banks’ Actions On Virus

credit-karma-intuit-acquisition credit-karma-intuit-acquisition
3.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Intuit Reportedly Set To Spend $7B To Buy Credit Karma

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
3.3K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Nigeria’s Crypto Market Surges; Alleged Crypto Capital Operator Charged With Fraud

digital bank brexit digital bank brexit
3.2K
International

JPMorgan Chase To Open UK Digital Bank By Year’s End

Fifth Third Fifth Third
2.8K
B2B Payments

Fifth Third Links Rejected Business Borrowers To Alt-Lender

Paypal wants to focus on small business credit. Paypal wants to focus on small business credit.
2.7K
B2B Payments

PayPal Eyes ‘Major Opportunity’ Of Aussie SMB Lending

2.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

LendingClub and Morgan Stanley, A Tale of Two Bank Deals

billtrust, Accounts receivable, appoints, new CFO, order-to-cash, business-to-business, b2b billtrust, Accounts receivable, appoints, new CFO, order-to-cash, business-to-business, b2b
2.5K
B2B Payments

Billtrust Taps Green Dot For New CFO

Morgan Stanley's deal with E*Trade could net the bank millions if it falls through Morgan Stanley's deal with E*Trade could net the bank millions if it falls through
2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

If Antitrust Issue Stops Merger E-Trade Would Get $525M From Morgan Stanley

G20 wants to see new rules for taxing Google and other companies. G20 wants to see new rules for taxing Google and other companies.
2.3K
Taxes

G20 Determined To Change How Big Tech Is Taxed

Zelle on smartphone Zelle on smartphone
2.2K
Payment Methods

Fiserv Connects 600 Banks, CUs To Zelle

2.2K
Accounts Payable

Oracle: Overcoming ERP-AP Integration Inertia

Revolution Payments, NetSuite, NetSuite, Level III, interchange fees, commercial cards, b2b, Revolution Payments, NetSuite, NetSuite, Level III, interchange fees, commercial cards, b2b,
2.2K
B2B Payments

Revolution Payments Optimizes Biz Card Fees In NetSuite

wire transfer fraud, hackers, cyber attack, cyberthieves, email hacking, FBI, ABA, wire transfer fraud, hackers, cyber attack, cyberthieves, email hacking, FBI, ABA,
2.2K
Security & Fraud

Email Scam Victim Sues Bank Claiming Lack Of Fraud Protection

Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset
2.1K
Retail

Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset