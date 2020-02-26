Qdoba Mexican Eats is launching its long-standing rewards program with a new platform, Paytronix Systems, the eatery announced this week in an emailed press release.

The program will aim to help Qdoba understand guest patterns and help tailor its programs to specific guests as individuals.

Migrating to Paytronix allowed Qdoba to integrate its already loyal customers, along with a new mobile-branded phone app and its Olo-powered online ordering service, all in one place.

Qdoba guests have been known to engage the company by way of mobile apps over other methods, according to the company, so the eatery wanted to make sure its digital branding and mobile experience were first-rate.

The new app will keep it quick and easy for customers to order via mobile means, the company says. The app will also aid the company in streamlining its lunch and dinner business.

Jill Adams, vice president of marketing with Qdoba, said the new options for customers, combined with efficiency for the company, made the endeavor a worthwhile one.

Qdoba will also be working with the Paytronix Data Insights service with its new partnership. That service will allow the chain to access a new level of information via data processing and analytics from the Paytronix model. A press release states Paytronix will look at transaction data to “better know its guests,” and develop “one-to-one marketing strategies that deliver content and offers that are relevant to the individual guest.”

Paytronix Founder and CEO Andrew Robbins said there would be artificial intelligence used in those processes, to analyze customer interactions. The AI capabilities will include predictive algorithms and will analyze customer orders in the present and the past, to see how those users are likely to behave in the future.