ShipStation and Adobe Team to Offer Retailers New Shipping Options

Shipping software ShipStation and Adobe Commerce have teamed to offer retailers global shipping options.

The expanded partnership builds on ShipStation’s ongoing collaboration with Adobe Commerce, opening ShipStation’s order management and shipping capabilities to Adobe Commerce retailers, the companies said in a Tuesday (Dec. 10) news release.

“Shipping is crucial for retailers — it affects customer satisfaction, cost control, and overall efficiency,” said Michael Haswell, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Auctane, maker of ShipStation. “By working closer together with Adobe Commerce, retailers can streamline their shipping processes, save time, and deliver flexible shipping experiences for their customers.”

According to the release, the partnership lets retailers compare shipping options, print shipping labels, automate workflows, manage orders, and streamline order fulfillment, while also consolidating orders across various selling channels to one platform.

In addition, Adobe Commerce retailers get access shipping features through the ShipStation extension, such as the ability to offer a range of in-cart delivery options like free, flat-rate, and live-rate within their online storefronts.

“Retailers are having to quickly scale their business operations to keep up with record eCommerce growth,” said Jason Knell, senior director, content and commerce partners at Adobe. “Our collaboration with ShipStation provides retailers with innovative shipping solutions so they can meet customers’ demands.”

Meanwhile, PYMNTS wrote last week about the shipping challenges facing retailers and consumers this holiday season with FedEx and UPS extending their surcharge windows.

In an interview with PYMNTS, Lisa Anderson, president of LMA Consulting Group, examined how surcharges, which are typical during peak seasons or for special circumstances like oversized items, have become particularly important this year.

“However, because inflation has been robust, and carriers are focused on increasing their revenue per package post-pandemic, surcharges stand out as especially noteworthy this year. Retailers are suffering as more customers request shipments with free freight and easy returns during peak season with high surcharges, and consumers are strapped and unwilling to pay extra for delivery.”

Anderson also pointed out that most surcharges are eventually passed on to customers, though the extent can depend on the carrier, retailer and product.

“Retailers forecast for these surcharges and plan the impact on their pricing, promotions and discounts,” she said. “They are likely to absorb more of the surcharges for their premium customers. With that said, inflation has caused havoc with shipping charges and surcharges in the last few years, which has put retailers, carriers and consumers on edge.”