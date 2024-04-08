34% of SMB Execs Say Loan Costs Are a Concern  

From time to time, most small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) find themselves having to borrow money to meet short-term needs or unexpected expenses. But as PYMNTS Intelligence recently reported, many SMBs — especially those earning modest revenues — avoid borrowing whenever possible.

The report, which draws on insights from 2,668 SMB executives, revealed 90% of SMBs had to turn to at least one borrowing tool in the previous year. For most (73%), revolving credit products — such as credit cards and lines of credit — fit the bill. Nearly 34% tapped into buy now, pay later purchase options and 30% used merchant loans.

One of the key takeaways in PYMNTS Intelligence’s “ SMB Borrowing Dynamics: Trends, Tools and Decision Drivers ,” a report completed in collaboration with U.S. Bank , is that the smaller the business, the less interested it seems to be in using credit.

But the report also showed that approximately 10% of all SMBs avoided borrowing altogether last year, including 3% of those earning $10 million or more annually. So too did approximately 5% of middle-revenue firms (those earning at least $1 million but less than $10 million). Meanwhile, nearly 20% of businesses earning less than $1 million a year bowed out of borrowing altogether last year.

What was the reason for this reluctance to use any borrowing options?

Overall, “SMB Borrowing Dynamics: Trends, Tools and Decision Drivers” found borrowing costs are a concern for 34% of all SMB executives we surveyed. But, as the accompanying figure above illustrates, borrowing costs were a significant disincentive for 16% of middle-revenue companies and 18% of low-revenue SMBs. And the cost of borrowing was only one concern. Ten percent of middle-revenue SMBs also said they preferred not to take on any additional debt last year, which was also a motivator for 18% of low-revenue companies.

Some good news: a handful of SMBs that were able to operate on budget last year with no need for emergency cash injections. Nearly 8% of high-revenue SMBs said there were no cash flow shortages — meaning there was no need to borrow. The same held true for 6.4% of middle-revenue companies and 6-6% of low-revenue SMBs. The rest, though needed some form of cash support, and — for financial institutions hoping to work with SMBs — low-cost, revolving borrowing tools appear to be the best bet.