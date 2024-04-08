Alibaba Offers Deep Cloud Discounts Amid AI Boom

The company has cut prices by an average of 23% for around 500 cloud product specifications for customers in 13 countries, including Japan, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates and Germany, the report said.

Bloomberg notes that Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu has been leading an effort to overhaul and revamp the company’s main business, which includes an eCommerce unit. Last fall, Alibaba set aside plans to take its cloud business public.

“Given the uncertainties in the current environment, following evaluation, we have decided not to pursue a full spin-off of Cloud Intelligence Group,” Wu said at the time.

This announcement came after the White House said it would suspend shipments of advanced AI, designed by companies like Nvidia, to China in a move aimed at hindering Beijing’s access to cutting-edge U.S. technologies that might enhance the Chinese military.