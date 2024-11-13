Efficient Working Capital Practices Help Top North American Corporates Cut Costs by Millions

The most efficient North American corporates save an average of $9.7 million through streamlined cash cycles, reduced borrowing costs and strategic supplier negotiations. These facts reinforce the value of working capital optimization. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest report, “The 2024-2025 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index: North America Edition,” commissioned by Visa, details how leveraging working capital solutions can drive cost savings and improved business metrics.