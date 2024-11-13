Efficient Working Capital Practices Help Top North American Corporates Cut Costs by Millions

2024-2025 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index: North America Edition

The most efficient North American corporates save an average of $9.7 million through streamlined cash cycles, reduced borrowing costs and strategic supplier negotiations. These facts reinforce the value of working capital optimization. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest report, The 2024-2025 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index: North America Edition, commissioned by Visa, details how leveraging working capital solutions can drive cost savings and improved business metrics.

Inside the November Playbook
  • 82%: Share of Growth Corporates in North America that used working capital solutions
  • 31%: The year-over-year growth in working capital solution adoption among North American Growth Corporates in agriculture
  • 32%: Share of North American Growth Corporates using working capital solutions for planned growth initiatives and investments

    BY COMPLETING THIS FORM, I HAVE READ AND ACKNOWLEDGED THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS.

    Growth Corporates Working Capital Index

    The 2024-2025 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index
    2023-2024 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index: CEMEA Edition
    2023-2024 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index: APAC Edition
    2023-2024 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index: Europe Edition
    2023-2024 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index: Fleet and Mobility Edition
    2023-2024 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index: North American Edition
    2023-2024 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index: LAC Edition
    2023-2024 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index - September 2023