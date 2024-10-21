1,297 CFOs in 23 Countries Reveal Their Strategies

External working capital solutions empower Growth Corporates to handle short-term needs and execute long-term plans. In fact, those with the most efficient uses of working capital achieved an average of $11 million in bottom-line benefits, a 300% increase year over year. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest report, “The 2024-2025 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index,” commissioned by Visa, features more than 40 data visualizations and crucial insights.