1,297 CFOs in 23 Countries Reveal Their Strategies

The 2024-2025 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index

External working capital solutions empower Growth Corporates to handle short-term needs and execute long-term plans. In fact, those with the most efficient uses of working capital achieved an average of $11 million in bottom-line benefits, a 300% increase year over year. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest report, The 2024-2025 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index, commissioned by Visa, features more than 40 data visualizations and crucial insights.

Key Findings
  • 81%: Share of Growth Corporates that used at least one external working capital solution
  • 25%: Share of Growth Corporates in Latin America and the Caribbean that want personalized working capital solutions
  • 37%: Share of invoices Growth Corporates paid before due date in 2024
