Tokenization at Scale: Why More Retailers are Investing in the Future of Cybersecurity

Businesses of all sizes are embracing tokenization to keep their transactions and data safe. In fact, 97% of merchants generating more than $10 million in annual revenue enable tokens, and most smaller ones do too. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest report, “The Tokenization Innovation Report: The Future of Security and Personalization,” a collaboration with Mastercard, explores why tokenization might be the future of cybersecurity.