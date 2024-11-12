Tokenization at Scale: Why More Retailers are Investing in the Future of Cybersecurity

The Tokenization Innovation Report

Businesses of all sizes are embracing tokenization to keep their transactions and data safe. In fact, 97% of merchants generating more than $10 million in annual revenue enable tokens, and most smaller ones do too. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest report, “The Tokenization Innovation Report: The Future of Security and Personalization,” a collaboration with Mastercard, explores why tokenization might be the future of cybersecurity.

Inside the November Report
  • 78%: Share of merchants that currently enable either network or payment tokens
  • 72%: Share of merchants that plan to increase their use of network tokens in the future
  • 87%: Share of merchants using network tokens to enable card payments via digital wallets

