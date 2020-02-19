One of the largest cinema companies in the country, Alamo Drafthouse, is introducing a movie ticket subscription service to all of its 41 locations, according to a report by CNBC.

The program, called Season Pass, has been in beta testing since 2019. It will allow users to view one movie per day for a recurring monthly fee.

“This is a huge win for movie lovers,” said Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse founder and CEO. “The entire reason we opened the Alamo in the first place was to share the movies we love with as many people as possible, and Season Pass is the perfect means for folks to explore more and more films.”

Pricing for the service depends on the location where tickets are purchased. It’s more expensive in places like New York and Los Angeles ($29.99) than in smaller locations like New Braunfels, Texas ($14.99), per the report.

If someone wants to upgrade to other formats, including 3D, 70mm, Dolby Atmos or The Big Show, they can do so for an upcharge of $1.99 per ticket.

Also, family and friends can reserve tickets for the same showings, or a member can add as many as four tickets to the pass at a discounted price. The tickets can be reserved up to a week in advance.

“Season Pass is built right into Alamo Drafthouse’s mobile apps, and we spent a lot of time making sure it’s fast, convenient and easy to use,” said Michael Trafton, Alamo Drafthouse’s chief technology officer.

Other companies, like AMC Theatres, Cinemark Theaters and Regal Cinemas have also recently introduced monthly subscription services. The idea is that customers will spend more money on theater concessions as well as smaller films.

In September, popular but embattled movie subscription service MoviePass shut down after two years. It once cost $10 per month for people to see a movie each day, but ultimately the business model couldn’t be sustained.