Subscriptions

Alamo Drafthouse Offers Movie Subscription Option

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Alamo Drafthouse Offers Movie Subscription Option

One of the largest cinema companies in the country, Alamo Drafthouse, is introducing a movie ticket subscription service to all of its 41 locations, according to a report by CNBC.

The program, called Season Pass, has been in beta testing since 2019. It will allow users to view one movie per day for a recurring monthly fee.

“This is a huge win for movie lovers,” said Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse founder and CEO. “The entire reason we opened the Alamo in the first place was to share the movies we love with as many people as possible, and Season Pass is the perfect means for folks to explore more and more films.”

Pricing for the service depends on the location where tickets are purchased. It’s more expensive in places like New York and Los Angeles ($29.99) than in smaller locations like New Braunfels, Texas ($14.99), per the report.

If someone wants to upgrade to other formats, including 3D, 70mm, Dolby Atmos or The Big Show, they can do so for an upcharge of $1.99 per ticket.

Also, family and friends can reserve tickets for the same showings, or a member can add as many as four tickets to the pass at a discounted price. The tickets can be reserved up to a week in advance.

“Season Pass is built right into Alamo Drafthouse’s mobile apps, and we spent a lot of time making sure it’s fast, convenient and easy to use,” said Michael Trafton, Alamo Drafthouse’s chief technology officer.

Other companies, like AMC Theatres, Cinemark Theaters and Regal Cinemas have also recently introduced monthly subscription services. The idea is that customers will spend more money on theater concessions as well as smaller films.

In September, popular but embattled movie subscription service MoviePass shut down after two years. It once cost $10 per month for people to see a movie each day, but ultimately the business model couldn’t be sustained.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

softbank, latin america, ecommerce, healthcare, fintech, latin american, Brazil, fund, softbank, latin america, ecommerce, healthcare, fintech, latin american, Brazil, fund,
3.2K
Investments

SoftBank Earmarks $1B For eCommerce, Healthcare And FinTech In LatAm

Swiss, Chocolatier, Barry Callebaut, Mona Lisa, 3D, printing, food, pastry chef, Jordi Roca Swiss, Chocolatier, Barry Callebaut, Mona Lisa, 3D, printing, food, pastry chef, Jordi Roca
3.1K
Retail

Hershey’s, Nestlé Supplier To Offer Mass Production Of 3D Printed Chocolate

housing market rising housing market rising
2.7K
Real Estate

US Home Sales Hit Highest January Peak In Years

bitcoin-singapore bitcoin-singapore
2.6K
1
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Binance Applies For Singapore Crypto License; CFTC Files Charges In Digital Ponzi Scheme

Fintech, startup, Neobank, digital, china, paris, EasyEuro, funding, investments, b2b Fintech, startup, Neobank, digital, china, paris, EasyEuro, funding, investments, b2b
2.5K
B2B Payments

French FinTech Closes $4M For New Neobank

Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, kroger, stock, investments, shares, stake, 13F filings, regulatory data, news Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, kroger, stock, investments, shares, stake, 13F filings, regulatory data, news
2.5K
Investments

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Buys Stake In Kroger

australia, aussie, SMBs, small business, tax office, ATO, tax debt, credit report, news australia, aussie, SMBs, small business, tax office, ATO, tax debt, credit report, news
2.4K
B2B Payments

Aussie Tax Office Reminds SMBs To Pay Debt

Visa Visa
2.4K
VISA

Visa, Accor Team To Push Loyalty Past Points To Preference

coronavirus-japan-china-economy coronavirus-japan-china-economy
2.4K
International

Japanese Sales Tax Triggers 6 Pct Economic Contraction

2.3K
Intelligence of Things

Cisco On The Future Of Safe And Smart Cities

2.2K
Brexit

N26’s UK Customers Scramble After Bank’s Exit

coronavirus, alibaba, loans, outbreak, economic, impact, ecommerce, economy, news coronavirus, alibaba, loans, outbreak, economic, impact, ecommerce, economy, news
2.2K
International

China’s Alibaba Loans Near $3B To Coronavirus-Affected Firms

online platforms online platforms
2.1K
Mastercard

Mastercard: Online Platforms – And Data – Help Cities Tackle Urban Challenges

coronavirus hurts revenue coronavirus hurts revenue
2.1K
Apple

Apple Says Coronavirus Will Ding Future Revenue

Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption
2.1K
B2B Payments

Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption