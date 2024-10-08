Disney Streaming Options Now Part of Kroger Paid Membership Program

The Kroger Co. added Disney streaming options to its paid membership program.

New enrollees and existing members of Boost can select Disney+ Basic (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads) or ESPN+, adding it to their membership benefits at no extra cost, with the length of the subscription varying by membership tier, the retail food store operator said in a Tuesday (Oct. 8) press release.

Those with a $99 annual membership can add a complimentary subscription to one of the subscription services for the duration of their membership. Those with a $59 annual membership can select a complimentary one-time six-month subscription or upgrade to the $99 plan for an ongoing subscription, according to the release.

“Collaborating with Disney takes Boost member savings and benefits to the next level, making our industry-leading program even more valuable and convenient for our members,” Stuart Aitken, senior vice president and chief merchant marketing officer at The Kroger Co., said in the release.

The new streaming service options join the existing Boost membership benefits, which include free delivery, fuel points, monthly member-exclusive offers and two free virtual appointments with a Kroger Health nutrition expert, per the release.

It was reported in May that Kroger and Disney were exploring a partnership. Retailers have been adding perks like streaming service access to make their paid membership programs more competitive and expand their audiences.

For example, Walmart added Paramount Global’s Paramount+ to its Walmart+ program in 2022, and Instacart added Comcast’s Peacock for its Instacart+ paid subscribers in 2023.

Fifteen percent of consumers use online grocery subscriptions each week, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “How the World Does Digital,” which surveyed more than 67,000 consumers across 11 countries.

Generation Z consumers are especially likely to engage with these services, the report found. Twenty-eight percent of Gen Z consumers do so, as do 25% of millennials, 12% of Generation X and 4% of baby boomers.

“As such, Gen Z consumers are 10% likelier than millennials, 133% likelier than Gen X and a whopping 525% likelier than boomers to take advantage of these services,” PYMNTS reported in August.