New York Times to Begin Limiting Nonsubscriber Access to Podcasts

The New York Times plans to put its top podcasts behind a paywall.

The company is considering giving only subscribers access to new episodes of “Serial,” and allowing nonsubscribers to access only the three most recent episodes of “The Daily,” The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Tuesday (June 25), citing unnamed sources.

Over time, it may gradually move additional podcasts behind a paywall, aiming to require a subscription to access most or all of the shows, according to the report.

The plans are still under consideration and could change, the report said.

Reached by PYMNTS, The New York Times confirmed the report is accurate.

The company aims to gain additional revenue from its top podcasts, while continuing to sell ads against the shows, according to the report.

The Times has made significant investments in podcasts, including launching a New York Times Audio app in 2023, the report said.

It attributed a recent decline in ad revenue to podcast advertising, per the report.

“The Daily” is among the top podcasts on Spotify and Apple, according to the report.

It was reported in November that the BBC was expanding its subscription offerings around the world. The United Kingdom public broadcasting company launched BBC Podcasts Premium in 166 additional countries, providing ad-free listening on Apple Podcasts for $2.99/month or $29.99/year.

The service has been available in Australia and New Zealand since earlier in 2023, and in the United States and Canada since 2021.

On June 11, it was reported that Spotify was readying a new and higher-priced premium plan for its most dedicated users. The new plan, set to be unveiled later this year, will charge users at least $5 per month more and offer access to better audio and new tools for managing song libraries and building playlists.

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that streaming services are one of the most common splurges for cash-strapped consumers.

When consumers facing financial pressures carve out room in their budgets to treat themselves, it is often to enjoy their favorite movies and series, according to “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and LendingClub collaboration.