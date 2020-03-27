Shopping And Branding Amid The Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is changing daily life in the United States, as American consumers modify the way they shop to avoid contracting the virus. The average consumer, for instance, is grocery shopping much less frequently than before the crisis. And in retail, brand attributes are gaining even more importance during the pandemic as retailers communicate with shoppers, employees and landlords. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

3,200: Number of new COVID-19 cases John Hopkins reported between March 6 and March 17.

94%: Share of U.S. consumers who say they are afraid for the future.

60.5%: Portion of baby boomers and seniors who are “very” or “extremely” worried about COVID-19.

32%: Share of Americans who are likely to spend more online shopping then they typically do.

28%: Portion of Americans who are likely to spend more on grocery delivery within the next three months.