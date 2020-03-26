Coronavirus

Life Inside America On Lockdown

By
Posted on

In the 11 days between March 6 and March 17, 2020, John Hopkins reported 3,200 new COVID-19 cases and 65 new deaths throughout the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), meanwhile, issued guidelines banning gatherings of more than 50 participants and the City of San Francisco mandated that its citizens quarantine themselves in their homes.

That was not all.

On March 15, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared in a televised press briefing in which he warned that the nation must take aggressive measures to slow the spread of the virus or risk seeing it spread faster than the nation’s medical infrastructure would be able to handle.

Is it any wonder, then, that 94 percent of U.S. consumers say they are afraid for the future? Or that the majority of consumers are changing the way they shop and pay to avoid contracting the virus?

PYMNTS launched a survey of 1,923 U.S. consumers on March 17 to find that in just 11 days, their outlook of the pandemic had already dramatically shifted since we issued our first survey on March 6. The share who reported feeling very or extremely concerned skyrocketed from 36.9 percent to 57 percent since March 6, for example. We also saw a major uptick in the share of baby boomers and seniors who reported feeling very or extremely worried in that time, almost doubling from 33 percent on March 6 to 61 percent on March 17.

It is difficult to pinpoint any single event that might have sparked this shift, but it is clear that it was affecting nearly every aspect of daily life.

The share of consumers who were not working increased 38.5 percent between March 6 and March 17, and the share who said they were doing less shopping — even for groceries — increased even more. Our surveys showed that the average consumer was grocery shopping 17.4 percent less often on March 6 than they did before the pandemic. That share increased to a staggering 73.3 percent by March 17.

This just goes to show the extent to which the widespread concern over the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impacts had disrupted consumers lives.

So, what needs to happen before consumers’ concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic can be assuaged, and how long will it take for their lives to go back to normal?

These are just a few of the questions PYMNTS sought to address in our latest Navigating The COVID-19 Pandemic: Life On Lockdown Edition.

To learn more about how the pandemic is changing daily life in the United States, download the report.

——————————–

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL EVENT: THE FUTURE OF HEALTHCARE

On Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11:30 AM (ET) join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and panelists from leading healthcare organizations for an in-depth discussion about the COVID-19 pandemic, business impact and what this means for the future of healthcare.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

World Health Organization Target Of Hack World Health Organization Target Of Hack
16.0K
Security & Fraud

Hackers Target World Health Organization

Apple Plans To Expand App Store To 20 Countries Apple Plans To Expand App Store To 20 Countries
7.8K
Apple

Apple Plans To Roll Out App Store To 20 Countries

The 11 Days That Changed Mindsets On COVID-19 The 11 Days That Changed Mindsets On COVID-19
6.9K
Coronavirus

The 11 Days That Changed The Consumer’s COVID-19 Mindset

Peer-to-peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout Peer-to-peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout
5.8K
Coronavirus

Peer-To-Peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout

5.3K
International

As China’s Banks Encourage Loans, Default Fears Mount

5.2K
News

Today In Payments: Default Fears Mount As China’s Banks Encourage Loans; Goldman, Morgan Stanley Predict Economic Devastation

Pentagon Pentagon
4.7K
Coronavirus

Pentagon Bumps Up Periodic Payments To Contractors

Fed Could Issue COVID-19 Money Via eWallets Fed Could Issue COVID-19 Money Via eWallets
4.5K
Coronavirus

US House Wants Economic Stimulus Payments To Leverage eWallets

How A Toy Retailer Is Adding Quality Play Time To Quarantine How A Toy Retailer Is Adding Quality Play Time To Quarantine
4.3K
Retail

How A Toy Retailer Is Adding Quality Play Time To Quarantine

Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand
3.9K
Retail

Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand

coronavirus economic impact coronavirus economic impact
3.9K
Coronavirus

Fed To Offer Credit Help To Stem Economic Losses For Business, Households

revolut digital banking fintech revolut digital banking fintech
3.6K
Digital Banking

London Unicorn FinTech Revolut Rolls Out In The US 

SEC SEC
3.5K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: SEC, Kik In Court Over Token Sale; Billionaire Tim Draper Eyes Investing In India’s Crypto Sector

Drive-In Theatre sign Drive-In Theatre sign
3.5K
Coronavirus

Drive-Ins, Straight To Streaming And Keeping Cinema Alive In The Age Of Coronavirus

homes homes
3.4K
Coronavirus

Zillow Suspends Homebuying With Zillow Offers