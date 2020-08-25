Positive Momentum Of Digital Retail Experiences

Some firms saw the resilience of digital channels before the cold weather arrived earlier in 2020 and brought the pandemic along with it. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s app and digital experience, in one case, saved the day when on-premise dining was prohibited. And in department store retail, Nordstrom’s upcoming earnings report is forecasted to show digital momentum, and analysts aren’t expecting surprises. All this, Today in Data.

Data:



378: Number of stores in the Nordstrom chain.

216%: Increase in Chipotle’s digital revenue during Q2.

40%: Year-over-year decline in Nordstrom’s net sales for Q1.

15M: Number of users in the Chipotle Rewards loyalty program.

10K: Number of workers Chipotle plans to hire during the worst U.S. downturn since the Great Depression.