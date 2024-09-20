Embr Labs: Evolving Women’s Health With Subscriptions and Community Support

For Sam Shames, co-founder and COO of Embr Labs, a degree of renown has followed the Boston-based technology startup since it launched in 2017 with the Embr Wave, a wrist-worn device designed to provide comfort through thermal energy.

Unlike traditional watches, the Wave uses algorithms to create sensations of warmth or coolness, helping to relieve hot flashes, improve sleep and manage stress. By targeting the wrist, the device counterbalances discomfort in other parts of the body.

Embr Labs’ wearable thermal technology provides thermal haptic experiences (heating and cooling) at the touch of a button and is helping tens of thousands of people live better lives through personal temperature control.

The technology has won several awards, including an honorable mention in Time Magazine’s Best Inventions, the National Sleep Foundation’s SleepTech Awards, and the AARP Innovator in Aging Award.

This month, Embr Labs was selected as a quarterfinalist for the 2024 Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards in the Best in Class — Women’s Health category for its commitment to enhancing the lives of women experiencing menopause through innovative temperature therapy. The recognition underscores the company’s impact on women’s health and its dedication to improving healthcare delivery through digital advancements.

Of more than 1,500 submissions, 16 quarterfinalists per category were selected. Finalists will be announced Sept. 22, and the winners will be revealed at the HLTH event on Oct. 21.

In an interview with PYMNTS, Shames said the recognition “highlights the real impact Embr Labs is making in our customers’ lives. Our mission is to enhance wellbeing through the power of temperature, and this award underscores the progress we’re making toward that goal.”

Shames described the Embr Wave as an “intelligent wristband that delivers warming and cooling sensations to help regulate how people feel. Many of our customers use its cooling feature to manage hot flashes, and the technology has been clinically validated for this. Additionally, Embr Wave aids in sleep and stress management, addressing three of the most common challenges women face during menopause. We’re proud of the positive feedback from customers who have experienced its benefits firsthand.”

Embr Labs developed a predictive capability for menopausal hot flashes, Shames noted, adding: “This breakthrough allows future versions of the Embr Wave to initiate cooling before a woman realizes she is having a hot flash. We are creating a world where women never have to worry about hot flashes again.”

Shames said the company’s focus has always been on delivering tangible value to its customers and solving their thermal discomforts.

“What has evolved is how we engage with customers along their journey,” he explained. “This year, for example, we introduced the Embrship subscription, which provides access to the Embr Wave for just $20 a month and includes benefits like a lifetime warranty and a new device every two years.”

Embr Labs aims to be a strong advocate for women’s health issues, particularly menopause, an area that has been historically underfunded and underserved, and by 2025, there will be 1.1 billion women experiencing menopause, Shames noted.

“We believe that by addressing these gaps, we contribute to a more equitable healthcare landscape,” he said. “Embr Labs combines clinically validated, patented technology with a customer-first approach. Many companies with strong technology struggle to reach customers, while others that have traction lack validation. We stand out by bridging this gap. This award reinforces our credibility and will help us continue building trust with customers and partners. Our challenge and opportunity lie in scaling Embr Wave to reach as many of those women — and the broader population benefiting from the product — as possible.”