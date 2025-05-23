Online Grocer FreshDirect to Open First Physical Pop-Up Store

FreshDirect, which has been an online grocer since 2022, is set to open its first physical retail location.

The company’s FreshDirect on Main will be a pop-up store on Main Street in Southampton, New York, and will be open from Memorial Day weekend through the end of December, FreshDirect said in a Thursday (May 22) press release.

“Designed to evoke the charm of a classic farmers market, the space features a selection of local produce, prepared foods, wine and beer,” the company said in a blog post. “Guests can shop a curated selection of local favorites, including farm-fresh produce, small-batch cheeses, olive oils and seasonal items from regional farms like Wells Homestead Acres and Deer Run Farms.”

The pop-up store will also offer a coffee counter; a limited-edition, Hamptons-inspired totes; and in-store experiences like ice cream socials and wine and cheese tastings, according to the release.

FreshDirect also plans to take over a house in East Hampton to host pizza-making classes, meetings with local farmers and artisans, and other events that require more space than the store, per the release.

Some eCommerce merchants are turning to physical pop-up stores to create real-world relationships with shoppers without sinking the high cost into permanent brick-and-mortar stores, PYMNTS reported in April 2024.

Pop-up stores allow customers to see, touch and interact with products, and enable brands to engage with customers on a more personal level by offering tailored recommendations and one-on-one interactions.

When global online fashion and lifestyle retailer Shein announced a runway show and pop-up in Singapore in April 2024, Leonard Lin, Shein Singapore general manager and global head of public affairs, said in a press release: “This pop-up and fashion runway is a representation of the communities and partnerships that Shein has built online and offline, bringing together a network of stakeholders to connect.”

The PYMNTS Intelligence “2024 Global Digital Shopping Index” found that 39% of consumers are Click-and-Mortar™ shoppers who use digital tools and physical locations to create easy shopping experiences.

Integrating digital features into daily shopping habits has helped Click-and-Mortar™ shoppers become the fastest-growing shopper segment globally, according to the index.



