Expedia Tops Travel App Provider Ranking Ahead of Busy Season

It’s fitting to look at PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of Travel Apps, considering this week is one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Each month, PYMNTS determines the most popular apps in the travel sector based on the number of downloads and average users, as well as other metrics.

The best travel apps provide various functions that elevate the travel experience, from planning and booking to navigating and managing itineraries. They streamline the travel process by simplifying planning, reducing costs and enhancing the overall experience through convenient features tailored for modern travelers.

Check out which travel apps made our Top 10.

The Top 6

No. 1 is Expedia, scoring 91 points.

Expedia launched shoppable storefronts in September. The program enables social media influencers and brands to share travel recommendations through the Expedia app. The new Travel Shops feature streamlines the process, allowing users to transition from travel inspiration on platforms like Instagram and TikTok to booking travel experiences.

The company’s flagship app now has artificial intelligence-powered tools, including Romie, an intelligent travel assistant that can join group chats to offer personalized recommendations and real-time support. Other additions include a personalized itinerary builder, AI-generated review summaries and improved destination comparison tools. These enhancements have contributed to a nearly 10% increase in global app downloads and a 3 percentage point rise in bookings made through the app.

The travel giant also expanded its One Key loyalty program, introducing member-only discounts on its Vrbo vacation marketplace and increasing airline redemption options. The focus on personalization and digital engagement has yielded positive results, with One Key membership growing 7% year over year globally.

Expedia’s use of AI extends beyond customer-facing features, encompassing fraud prevention and optimized distribution for hoteliers.

TripAdvisor Upgrades With AI

There is a three-way tie for second among Hotels.com, Airbnb and TripAdvisor, each registering 86 points. Last year, TripAdvisor unveiled a series of updates to its mobile platform, using AI to enhance user experience and streamline travel planning. The company’s flagship AI trip planner helped users generate about 15 times more revenue than the platform-wide average. Other AI-driven features include intelligent review summaries and personalized recommendations.

In addition to its AI initiatives, TripAdvisor integrated direct hotel booking capabilities, offering users a more comprehensive and seamless travel preparation experience.

There is a two-way tie for No. 5 between Booking.com and Sky Scanner, each recording 76 points.

Nos. 7-10

Checking in at No. 7 with 73 points is Vrbo.

Part of The Expedia Group, Vrbo, the company’s vacation rental platform, has seen improvements to its app. It’s faster, and there are new features designed to make shopping for vacation homes more seamless. It also added 1 million new listings, mostly in urban areas, transferred from Expedia’s brand to diversify its offerings.

No. 8 is Kayak, with 70 points.

No. 9 is Hopper, scoring 68 points.

Rounding out the Top 10 is GetYourGuide with 67 points.