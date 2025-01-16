Nuvei Integrates With Outpayce’s Payment Platform for Travel Merchants

Nuvei is the latest payments service provider to be integrated into Outpayce’s Xchange Payment Platform (XPP), which serves travel merchants.

With this partnership, travel merchants using XPP can access Nuvei’s payment capabilities to process transactions across geographies, the companies said in a Thursday (Jan. 16) press release.

“This collaboration combines our global reach with Nuvei’s cutting-edge technology and coverage, empowering customers to simplify their payment processes and enhance the traveler experience,” Outpayce Head of Commercial and Partnerships Damian Alonso said in the release.

Outpayce’s XPP connect FinTech and banking service providers to the travel ecosystem, providing travel merchants with solutions to challenges in authentication, acceptance, foreign exchange, chargebacks, fraud management and other areas, according to the release.

Nuvei’s technology provides businesses with connections to customers in more than 200 markets, local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 720 alternative payment methods, the release said.

The integration of Nuvei into XPP offers Outpayce’s customers integration with multiple airline and travel touchpoints, the ability to bring payment solutions to market quickly, advanced security measures and seamless cross-border payment experience, per the release.

Nuvei Chair and CEO Phillip Fayer said in the release that this integration for payments “spans countries, currencies and payment methods.”

“Our goal is to allow travel businesses to focus on providing exceptional experiences while we handle the complexities of payments, and this integration represents a major leap forward in simplifying and enhancing payment processes for airlines and travel businesses worldwide,” Fayer said.

In another recent move, Nuvei said Jan. 7 that it joined forces with Gaming Innovation Group (GiG), a B2B tech provider for the online gaming sector, to let gaming operators optimize their payments functionality via their existing integration with GiG’s CoreX player account management platform.

In December, Nuvei said it can now integrate Google Pay into its cashier solution for merchants across Latin America, expanding a global partnership with Google that already makes this payment option available through Nuvei in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacificand Australia.

Also in December, Nuvei launched a blockchain-based payment solution for merchants across Latin America, saying it enables these merchants to make faster cross-border B2B payments and settlements.