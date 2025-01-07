Nuvei Teams With GiG to Streamline Online Gaming Payments

Nuvei joined forces with Gaming Innovation Group (GiG), a B2B tech provider for the online gaming sector.

The partnership is designed to let gaming operators optimize their payments functionality via their existing integration with GiG’s CoreX player account management platform, according to a Tuesday (Jan. 7) press release.

“Through this direct integration with the GiG CoreX platform, iGaming operators can leverage Nuvei’s payments expertise across global iGaming markets to maximize their revenues and accelerate their growth,” the release said.

The collaboration gives operators access to Nuvei’s reach in more than 200 countries, connecting them to 720 alternative payment methods, per the release.

“This integration showcases our commitment to providing the most relevant and modern payment solutions that drive growth for our customers,” Nuvei CEO and Chair Philip Fayer said in the release.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Generation Instant: Gamers and Winnings” found a growing demand for digital instant payment methods among gamers, with 76% of gamers who can’t access instant payouts saying they would if they could. This has led companies such as Caesars Sportsbook to offer push-to-card instant payouts within their apps.

Meanwhile, Nuvei Vice President Pattie Mercier discussed with PYMNTS last month the importance of alternative payment methods (APMs).

Mobile revenue was projected to account for 53.2% of sales during the holiday season, spotlighting the dominance of digital wallets; buy now, pay later (BNPL) services; and mobile-native payment platforms. About 57% of consumers shop globally today, Mercier said.

She pointed to three key forces fueling the adoption of APMs: demand among consumers for convenience and speed; the transition to mobile- and digital-first platforms; and the globalization of commerce.

Businesses looking to embrace APMs must understand their customer bases in order to take advantage of this new payments ecosystem. Selecting the right APM depends on factors like demographics, income levels and the nature of the product or service, she said.

“It’s really about knowing your customer and offering the right APM at the right time to the right customer,” Mercier said.