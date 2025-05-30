Mexico’s Mobile Shift Reveals Untapped Retail Opportunities

Mexico is becoming a mobile-first consumer market.

Less than half of shoppers in the country used a mobile device for their latest retail purchase, whether online or in-store, reflecting a 17% increase since 2022. What’s more, Mexicans conduct 1.3 distinct mobile shopping activities per day on average, including browsing and buying.

However, PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest research finds that 29% of consumers in Mexico experienced friction during their latest online purchase. Most of these cases involved unexpected charges or processing errors, highlighting a key area for merchants to improve to stay competitive in the mobile-first era.

Another area ripe for innovation is cross-channel shopping, which allows shoppers to access the same digital features whether shopping online or in-store. While nearly half of Mexican shoppers wanted to use cross-channel features the last time they shopped, 30% said they were not available. Just 54% of merchants in the country offer this functionality.

Inside “The 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: Mexico Edition”:

Understand the current state of play for mobile-first shopping in Mexico.

Learn how Mexico stacks up to other key markets in mobile-first adoption.

Uncover how frequently Mexican shoppers browse and buy using their phones.

Grasp the checkout and authentication features that Mexican merchants should offer.

Understand why friction in the payment process is a key issue for Mexican merchants to tackle.

Address the gap in cross-channel shopping between consumer interest and merchant offerings.

Mobile phones have become a core gateway for reaching Mexican shoppers. The report includes crucial information for merchants to succeed in the mobile-first era, whether they focus on online or physical channels.

About the Report

“The 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: Mexico Edition” was commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions, and PYMNTS Intelligence conducted the research and produced the report. It draws on insights from a survey of 18,468 consumers and 3,464 merchants across eight countries conducted from Oct. 17 to Dec. 9, 2024. The report examines the growing role that mobile devices play in influencing consumer behavior across physical and digital shopping channels in Mexico.