68% of CFOs Are Willing to Invest in Real-Time Spend Visibility

Artificial intelligence is reshaping corporate finance, with accounts payable (AP) functions at the forefront of the transformation.
The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Smart Spending: How AI Is Transforming Financial Decision Making,” a collaboration with Coupa, quantifies how enterprises are using AI, as well as the perceived opportunities and challenges surrounding its adoption, particularly within the AP function. AI is already altering how companies manage their finances, improving areas like payment processing, expenditure visibility and operational efficiency.
The report’s insights are based on a survey of 60 chief financial officers at firms in the United States that generated at least $1 billion in revenue last year. Conducted from Feb. 6 to Feb. 14, the survey includes perspectives from firms across a range of industries, including retail, education, finance and technology. The analysis considers all types of AI, including generative AI. Despite the potential for AI to reduce costs, predict data-based outcomes, manage risk and drive profitability, integrating the technology effectively presents hurdles.
Key data points from the report include:
Beyond these points, the report also highlights how complex business operations and regulatory compliance across different regions create barriers to streamlining spending with AI.
While benefits like boosting transparency, enhancing financial accuracy and improving payment efficiency are seen as the biggest advantages driving growth, the survey also touches upon specific use cases where AI is being deployed, such as payment scheduling, predictive cashflow analytics, procurement automation and vendor relationship management.
The demand for AI tools that offer greater cross-system compatibility, cost-effectiveness and customization underscores the ongoing shift toward AI-driven financial management.
