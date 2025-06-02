PYMNTS Unveils Newswire to Fast-Track Press Releases Straight to Daily Readers

At a time when international FinTech, banking and digital-commerce players are launching product updates, partnership deals and funding rounds at break-neck speed, cutting through the noise has never been harder. And now it’s never been easier. Public relations and corporate communications teams know that distribution without measurement is a half-solution. They need a channel that both amplifies announcements to the right executives and shows exactly who paid attention. That gap between reach and accountability is what PYMNTS’ new Newswire service is designed to close.

Today, we’re officially launching PYMNTS Newswire, a self-service press-release-hosting platform that guarantees publication on PYMNTS.com, home to more than 600,000 unique page views daily across key executives in payments, banking, FinTech and commerce. We know how tough it is to get coverage and distribution for your news and significant milestones. And as we indicated, we feel like we’re making that process easier.

Our newsroom and individual writers receive more than 50 unsolicited pitches every business day. We evaluate each one carefully, but limited bandwidth and limited newsletter positions mean many worthy updates never make it to our pages. Newswire gives brands a direct line to our audience while preserving the independence of our editorial team. Every Newswire post is clearly labeled as a press release, distinguished from reported coverage and governed by its own content policy.

“For more than 15 years, we’ve invested in building the most engaged audience in financial services and the Connected Economy. Newswire lets companies tap that distribution instantly, with the transparency and analytics modern communicators demand,” said PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster.

How PYMNTS Newswire Works

Create an account: Sign up for access to the intuitive, self-service portal.

Draft your release: Use the on-page editor to add copy, links, images and logos (SVG, JPEG or PNG up to 250×250 px).

Submit for review: Releases submitted between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. ET are reviewed and published within two hours; schedule future publication times as needed.

Automatic placement: Once approved, your announcement appears on PYMNTS.com at the date and time you specify, fully indexed for search engines.

Measure performance: A built-in dashboard tracks page-views for 30 days post-publication, closing the loop between distribution and impact.

Pricing & Packages

Volume bundles let comms teams line up sustained story arcs — funding announcements, partnership milestones, product-road-map updates — while lowering cost per placement.

Attention in the financial-innovation ecosystem is scarce, as is proof of impact. PYMNTS Newswire delivers both: an immediate berth on a publication trusted by decision-makers — and the metrics to validate every campaign. Don’t let your next announcement drown in the clutter. Don’t let it lose out to bigger budgets or the ever-changing, seemingly random search algorithms. Post it directly where your stakeholders are already reading.

Act now: Visit pymnts.com/newswire to create your account, upload your first release and see how far your news can travel when distribution and measurement finally work together. And don’t forget to use the introductory offer code — NEWSWIRE15 for 15% off.



