Nuvei Adds Google Pay to Cashier Solution in Latin America

Nuvei can now integrate Google Pay into its cashier solution for merchants across Latin America.

The capability represents an expansion of the company’s global partnership with Google, which already makes Google Pay available through Nuvei in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific and Australia, Nuvei said in a Thursday (Dec. 12) press release.

“Our strengthened partnership with Google and the launch of the integration of Google Pay in Latin America underscore Nuvei’s commitment to providing businesses with the most comprehensive in-demand suite of payment options globally,” Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer said in the release. “Expanding our collaboration into this vibrant market enables merchants to tap into new customer segments and drive growth across the region.”

Nuvei offers connectivity to more than 720 alternative payment methods through a single integration with its platform, enabling merchants to offer payment options to their customers in every market they serve, according to the release.

The adoption of alternative payment methods is being driven by consumer demand for convenience and speed, the shift to mobile and digital-first platforms, and the globalization of commerce, Nuvei Vice President Pattie Mercier told PYMNTS in an interview posted Dec. 5.

“About 57% of consumers shop globally today,” Mercier said. “Cross-border commerce has increased dramatically, and we’re seeing growth in region-specific APMs like Pix in Brazil and WeChat Pay in China.”

For businesses, adapting to this new payments ecosystem requires an understanding of their customer base.

“It’s really about knowing your customer and offering the right APM at the right time to the right customer,” Mercier said.

When Galeries Lafayette UAE, a subsidiary of French Department Stores, partnered with Nuvei to enhance its eCommerce platform’s payment flow, the companies said their partnership aimed to maximize authorization rates, expand into global markets and provide a seamless payment experience for customers.

“Nuvei’s sophisticated technology and comprehensive analytics will play a crucial role in maximizing our transaction authorization rates, while offering us the ability to easily expand into new markets,” Patrick Abchee, head of digital business at Galeries Lafayette UAE, said in a Jan. 16 press release announcing the move.