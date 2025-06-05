Circle Is America’s First Publicly Traded Stablecoin Issuer. Now What?

Highlights
Circle, issuer of the USDC stablecoin, went public on the NYSE under ticker “CRCL,” tripling its IPO price on its first day and signaling strong market demand and institutional support for regulated digital assets.
Circle’s public listing brings transparency, regulatory oversight, and credibility to the stablecoin market, setting a potential industry standard and attracting backing from major Wall Street firms.
With $1.7 billion in 2024 revenue and the launch of its Payments Network, Circle aims to become core infrastructure for the internet financial system, though it faces competition from both crypto startups and traditional banks exploring their own stablecoins.
Stablecoins have gone public in the U.S.
