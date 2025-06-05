Google Releases Upgraded Gemini 2.5 Pro in Preview

Highlights
Google released a preview of Gemini 2.5 Pro with enhanced capabilities for developers.
The model is available via Google AI Studio and Vertex AI, as well as in the Gemini app.
Gemini 2.5 Pro underscores Google’s push to compete in the AI race by touting the model’s technical prowess.
Google said Thursday (June 5) that it has released a preview of an upgraded Gemini 2.5 Pro, calling the model its “most intelligent” yet.
