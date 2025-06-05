Google Releases Upgraded Gemini 2.5 Pro in Preview

Gemini 2.5 Pro underscores Google’s push to compete in the AI race by touting the model’s technical prowess.

The model is available via Google AI Studio and Vertex AI, as well as in the Gemini app.

Google said Thursday (June 5) that it has released a preview of an upgraded Gemini 2.5 Pro, calling the model its “most intelligent” yet.

This latest version is an enhanced version of the 2.5 Pro unveiled at its I/O developer conference in May, delivering even better performance when tested on popular benchmarks, Tulsee Doshi, senior director of product management at Google, wrote in a Thursday blog post.

Doshi said the new model achieved a 24-point Elo score jump on LMArena — this tests how well it does across a range of tasks — putting it at the top of the leaderboard with a score of 1470.

On WebDevArena, which evaluates web development skills, it rose by 35 points to lead at 1443. It also dominates the Aider Polyglot benchmark, which assesses complex coding capabilities across multiple languages.

The model also ranks among the best on rigorous benchmarks like GPQA and Humanity’s Last Exam — both designed to test AI models on advanced reasoning, math, science and general knowledge.

Google said developers can start building using the upgraded Gemini 2.5 Pro through Google AI Studio and Vertex AI. The enhanced AI model is also rolling out today in the Gemini app.

Full general availability of Gemini 2.5 Pro is expected in coming weeks.

Google said it made changes to the model in response to developer feedback.

The release underscores Google’s ongoing effort to lead in the rapidly moving AI landscape, particularly as OpenAI’s ChatGPT is far ahead in usage and traffic. Google is doubling down on technical excellence, especially in areas like code generation and scientific reasoning.

Last month, Google also gave developers a preview of Gemini 2.5 Pro, which it said has “significantly” improved capabilities for coding over the original release. Google said it released the model’s preview earlier than expected due to “overwhelming enthusiasm.”

Gemini is Google’s flagship family of AI models and the first major natively multimodal model, meaning it was built to be able to handle text, images, code and video from the ground up.

Google first unveiled Gemini 2.5 in March as a “thinking” model capable of reasoning instead of just classifying and predicting data.

