Vertical SaaS Platforms Find Path to Profits With Partners, Says Stax CEO

Highlights
Stax CEO Paulette Rowe says the build, buy or partner decision now separates profitable SaaS platforms from stalled ones.
Early users of Stax Connect Plus report doubling payment revenue through white-label sales support and subscription tools.
Controlling its own rails and tapping AI, Stax aims to out-maneuver legacy processors as 2025 uncertainty rises.
Partnerships have always greased the gears of commerce, but in the payments business, where technology evolves by the week and margins hinge on fractions of a cent, choosing the right partner can be the difference between riding a growth wave and capsizing under its weight.
