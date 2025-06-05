7 in 10 Gen Zers Find Paying for Healthcare a Headache

Patients often visit the doctor with a headache and leave with a new one. On the one hand, the digital transformation of healthcare is accelerating, with younger generations at the forefront of using remote telehealth visits and digital health tracking tools like Fitbit and Apple Health. On the other hand, paying for doctors visits is rife with pain points, from billing statements that require a Ph.D. in math to decipher and surprise charges to a lack of ways to avoid having to whip out a checkbook to settle the bill.