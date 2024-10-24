Gasoline Discounts Fuel Latest Amazon-Walmart Competition Clash

In today’s competitive retail arena, Amazon stepped up its game by announcing that Prime membership will now include fuel savings, allowing members to save up to 10 cents per gallon at participating gas stations. This initiative from Amazon comes four years after Walmart introduced similar fuel savings in its Walmart+ loyalty program and increased discounts in 2022. As both giants vie for consumer loyalty, this latest move by Amazon signifies a strategic effort to increase the value of Prime membership amid rising fuel prices and heightened competition.

Amazon’s new fuel savings initiative not only enhances its Prime offering but taps into a growing trend: consumers are increasingly looking for ways to save on essential expenses like gasoline. Consider the PYMNTS Intelligence report, Installment Plans Becoming a Key Part of Shopper’s Toolkit, reveals that among the roughly 60% of consumers who used some type of installment payment plan in the 12 months before being surveyed, nearly 24% did so to purchase gasoline, or 15% of all consumers.

This indicates fuel is not just an occasional expense, but a regular budget consideration for many households. With Prime members now able to save nearly $70 per year on gas, Amazon is positioning itself as a key player in the essential needs market.

Consider the PYMNTS Intelligence study, Consumer Inflation Sentiment Report: Higher Prices Fuel a Deal-Seeking Competition, which found 72% of consumers who bought a retail product in the past 30 days cited price and discounts as key factors influencing their choice of where to shop.

The back and forth between Amazon and Walmart isn’t limited to just fuel discounts. Here’s a look at notable developments from Amazon and Walmart in the past week:

