365 Retail Markets Acquires Impulsify to Expand Range of Unattended Retail Technologies

365 Retail Markets has acquired Impulsify, saying the move will pave the way for 365 to supply more self-service retail experiences.

The acquisition adds Impulsify’s self-service retail outlets for hotel chains and boutique properties to 365 Retail Markets’ existing range of unattended retail technology, the companies said in a Thursday (May 23) press release.

“At 365, we believe in empowering the most convenient and enjoyable self-service retail experiences on the planet,” Joe Hessling, founder and CEO of 365 Retail Markets, said in the release. “The team at Impulsify shares that passion, and together we are poised to offer solutions across even more touchpoints of consumers’ daily lives.”

365 provides a suite of self-service technologies that power food retail spaces at corporate offices, manufacturing and distribution facilities, educational campuses and other food service operators, according to the release.

The company’s offerings include software-as-a-service (SaaS), payment processing and point of sale (POS) hardware, the release said.

With the addition of Impulsify’s technology, 365 will expand to the hospitality industry “and beyond,” per the release.

“We see this opportunity as a way to take what we have proudly built at Impulsify and lean on 365’s experience and earned trust within the self-service industry to address the increasing demand for these types of solutions in even more places,” Janine Williams, founder of Impulsify, said in the release.

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that 84% of U.S. consumers have embraced self-service kiosks, with 66% even expressing a preference for them over staffed checkouts.

As a result, offices, hotels, universities and other settings are adopting unattended retail technologies, according to “Unattended: The Payments Technology Shifting the Future of Commerce,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Discover Global Network collaboration.

In January, digital commerce company NCR Voyix introduced a new self-checkout offering designed to let retailers pivot between assisted and self-checkout lanes or cash and cashless lanes.

The NCR Voyix Next Generation Self-Checkout Solution was designed with the arrival of frictionless hybrid stores in mind, the company said at the time.

In August, Payroc partnered with Ingenico to introduce an unattended payment device called the Ingenico Self/3000 that is aimed at meeting growing demand in the self-service market.