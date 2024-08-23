Amazon Refreshes Catalog of Kid-Focused Content on Amazon Kids+

Amazon is updating its kid-focused content service, Amazon Kids+, to include new shows, books, podcasts and games, the company said in a Friday (Aug. 23) press release.

“We’re constantly refreshing our catalog and making sure that we keep delivering new titles that keep kids really excited,” Jon Lyon, leader of the content and business development teams at Amazon Kids+, said in the release.

To keep this digital environment safe for kids, Amazon Kids+ is ad-free, offers parental controls to prevent in-app purchases and provides a safe web browser that ensures kids don’t stumble across inappropriate content or social media, according to the release.

The digital subscription service is available in five countries — the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and Japan — and can be used across compatible Echo, Fire tablet, Fire TV, Kindle, Android and iOS devices, the release said.

It offers age-appropriate content for preschool to preteen kids, per the release.

“We want to be a positive contribution to a child in their development, in whatever way they want and need us to be,” Monte Babington, leader of content and child engagement for Amazon Kids, said in the release. “If you’re interested in … fill in the blank … we probably have a book, video or app related to it.”

Amazon also offers a Parent Dashboard that lets parents or guardians create profiles for up to four children, configure settings, set screen-time limits, monitor their child’s activities, and find age-appropriate content.

In addition, Amazon’s Family Trust team provides parents and guardians with information about Amazon digital devices and content, and how to safely navigate the digital world, through Amazon’s Family Digital Well-Being Hub.

