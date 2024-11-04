Amazon Web Services Launches AI Partner Alliance

Amazon has launched an initiative to expand the reach of its Generative AI Innovation Center.

The Generative AI Partner Alliance, announced by Amazon Web Services Monday (Nov. 4), is designed to give customers access to a network of systems experts and consulting firms to help them deploy generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

Introduced last June, the Generative AI Innovation Center (GenAIIC) has worked with customers including DoorDash, Nasdaq and the PGA TOUR, Amazon said in a news release.

“At the GenAIIC, our approach focuses on empowering customers to identify and refine AI use cases that deliver tangible business value,” said Sri Elaprolu, head of the center.

“We focus on developing end-to-end solutions and customizing foundation models when necessary to address specific needs, always prioritizing security and scalability. This customer-centric strategy has been instrumental in driving success through the GenAIIC.”

Elaprolu added that the center’s expanding network of partners will help it assist more customers in deploying generative AI. Among the members of the alliance are Booz Allen Hamilton, Crayon, Escala24x7, Megazone Cloud, NCS Group, Quanitphi and Rackspace.

The announcement comes days after Amazon released quarterly earnings showing that AWS continues to drive revenues for the tech giant.

As PYMNTS reported, the cloud computing division has released nearly twice as many machine learning and generative AI features as other top cloud providers combined over the last year and a half.

“Our AI business is growing more than three times faster at this stage of its evolution as AWS itself grew and we felt like AWS grew pretty quickly,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said during the company’s earnings call.

As noted here in a separate report, Amazon is among several tech giants spending heavily on AI infrastructure. But it might be the best example of a company that has made a big AI investment and come out on top, business strategist Amit Patel told PYMNTS.

“Amazon uses AI in so many ways to personalize customer experiences, make product recommendations, optimize its supply chain with demand forecasting/inventory management, improve warehouse efficiency with robotics, and even by creating new revenue streams with AI-powered services like Alexa, all while enhancing customer satisfaction and operational efficiency,” said Patel.

“If a company can improve customer experiences while increasing production efficiency through AI, it has a good chance of justifying the costs of implementing AI.”