AI Industry Pivots From Doomsday Talk to Practical Problem-Solving

Silicon Valley’s brightest minds gathered in San Francisco this month to tackle the down-to-earth challenges of artificial intelligence adoption rather than debate robot apocalypse scenarios.

The annual TED AI conference signaled a maturing industry ready to confront pressing real-world issues. Leading technologists and researchers presented solutions for workplace AI integration, individual data rights and guidelines for human-AI interaction. The shift in focus suggests the AI sector has moved beyond theoretical discussions of existential risk toward addressing immediate societal needs and business applications.

“Amazon might be the best example of a company that has invested heavily in AI and come out way ahead,” business strategist Amit Patel told PYMNTS. “Amazon uses AI in so many ways to personalize customer experiences, make product recommendations, optimize its supply chain with demand forecasting/inventory management, improve warehouse efficiency with robotics, and even by creating new revenue streams with AI-powered services like Alexa, all while enhancing customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. If a company can improve customer experiences while increasing production efficiency through AI, it has a good chance of justifying the costs of implementing AI.”

The Practical Side of AI

At TED AI 2024, speakers dove into AI’s evolving role across science, art and everyday life. Physicist Carlo Rovelli tackled AI and consciousness, while Project CETI’s Patricia Sharma unveiled efforts to decode whale communication. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. explored AI’s transformative impact on music. This year, the focus shifted from big-picture theory to real-world implications, spotlighting how AI shapes workplaces and culture today.

Companies deploying AI are discovering they can slash costs while expanding operations, shattering the traditional business dilemma of choosing between savings and growth, Sailes.AI President, CEO and founder Nick Smith told PYMNTS.

“Companies that embrace this coexistence philosophy can leverage AI’s insights and real-time adaptability to reimagine customer engagement and enter new markets faster while remaining budget-efficient,” he said. “But it’s the ‘how’ that matters; AI needs to be personalized, continually learning and aligned with a company’s goals, delivering more than just operational savings to generate strategy and outcomes tailored to the business’s unique situation.”

Dan Parsons, co-founder and chief experience officer of Thoughtful AI, which makes AI agents for healthcare, told PYMNTS that companies are discovering that AI doesn’t just cut costs — it frees employees to chase growth while algorithms handle the grunt work.

“The shift promises to fundamentally reshape how businesses operate, as AI takes over routine tasks and enables workers to focus exclusively on innovation, brand building and strategic expansion that machines can’t replicate,” he said.

AI Change Software Development

In the software space, engineering teams are using AI-powered coding assistants to accelerate development cycles, prioritizing faster deployment over potential cost savings, Peter Guagenti, chief marketing officer of Tabnine, an AI coding assistant, told PYMNTS. The change signals a practical shift in software creation, as AI tools help developers build and ship more efficiently.

“I see AI as a ‘10x’ automation technology, and really the first capable of fully automating knowledge work,” he said. “AI-enabled software development assistants are already in use by a huge portion of developers and are already accelerating specific tasks by 20% to 50%. As AI becomes more agent-like, we will see complete automation of some formerly time-consuming tasks like generating software tests and documentation. This is enabling workers to focus on more high-value and creative tasks, which will bolster business expansion.”

Yury Rudnitski, senior product manager and AI expert of AI chatbot company ChatOn, told PYMNTS that companies face a decision as AI tools boost workplace efficiency: Bank the savings from automation or plow them into expansion. The calculation varies by firm, with executives weighing their market position, internal capabilities and appetite for growth against implementation costs.

“In this situation, the most important thing is to avoid the trap of ‘fictitious optimization,’ where the introduction of AI fails to create real opportunities and instead only wastes time,” he said. “Today, simply mentioning AI in a company’s development strategy can immediately raise its value in the eyes of investors. However, this can lead to applying AI where it isn’t needed, ultimately risking greater losses than gains.”

